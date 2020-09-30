Cowboys Team Up To Encourage Voter Turnout

Joining together for a cause that's bigger than Texas, 10 professional sports teams and five civic organizations throughout the state have launched the #TexasTeamUp campaign to encourage unprecedented voter turnout during the 2020 election cycle.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), League of Women Voters of Texas, MOVE Texas, the Texas NAACP, and the Urban League have joined with 10 professional sports teams for the campaign: the Austin Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo, San Antonio FC, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Legends, and Texas Rangers.

The campaign, which will include joint voter education and awareness efforts from each organization through marketing and social media assets, was created to encourage eligible voters to prepare for and participate in the upcoming elections. For more information on the upcoming elections, including dates, polling locations, and candidate information, go to MOVETexas.org or My.LWV.org/Texas.