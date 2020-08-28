Cowboys To Air Live Practice Sunday From Stadium

Aug 28, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Frisco, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will host "Cowboys Night" presented by American Airlines on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 5:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium as part of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp presented by American Airlines.

Cowboys Night will be shown live on television to fans locally on TXA 21 as well as across the 25-station Dallas Cowboys Television Network throughout the southwest. The action will also be streamed live on DallasCowboys.com, Cowboys Mobile, Cowboys Now (Connected TV) & Cowboys Social Channels and in Spanish on NXTX - TELEXITOS 39.2. It will also be broadcast live on the radio on 105.3 The Fan, the club's flagship station and official home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys Night will be fans' first glimpse at the makings of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys team before the club makes its cutdown to the final roster. An in-depth breakdown of player and team drills will be highlighted and discussed with feature commentary by hosts and former Cowboys Michael Irvin and Nate Newton, as well as Bill Jones. Additional commentary and breakdown of the practice will be provided by DallasCowboys.com talent along with interviews from Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Mike McCarthy, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott plus other players as they get ready for the 2020 season.

The live broadcast coverage of the practice will begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. Cowboys Night will not be open to fans at AT&T Stadium.

