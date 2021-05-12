Cowboys To Open NFL Season Against Tampa Bay

The Cowboys, who also appeared in the NFL Kickoff Game in 2012, make for an interesting opponent. While the league often selects one of last season's playoff participants to open the season, there's no denying the drawing power of the return of Dak Prescott and a much healthier Dallas roster.

Prescott suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation in Week 5 last fall, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That injury, combined with the loss of fellow stalwarts like Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, factored heavily in the Cowboys slumping to a 6-10 record. The season opener figures as the likely first game back for all three.

The national stage will also offer a heck of a first test for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and a Dallas defense that has been revamped in the last few months. The Cowboys finished 28th in scoring defense in 2020, and they'll open 2021 by facing off against Tom Brady and an explosive Tampa Bay offense.

Speaking of Brady, the appeal of Prescott vs. Brady – the Cowboys' $160 million man against the seven-time Super Bowl champion – is undeniable. That said, the Cowboys' history against Brady isn't exactly inspiring.

This will be Brady's first game against Dallas as a Buccaneer, but he does hold a 5-0 record against the Cowboys dating to his lengthy stint with the New England Patriots. The most recent of those wins came in 2019, when he outlasted Prescott and the Cowboys, 13-9, on a rainy night at Gillette Stadium.