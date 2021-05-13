Schedule Release | 2021

Full 2021 Regular & Preseason Dates Announced

May 12, 2021 at 07:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – The season opener was revealed Wednesday morning, and now the rest is available.

The Cowboys' full 2021 schedule was announced Wednesday night, highlighted by six standalone national games. It starts right away with the Thursday night season opener in Tampa, followed closely by a Monday night game against Philadelphia.

The schedule currently features two appearances on Sunday night football – one road appearance against Minnesota on Halloween night, followed by a late-season division tilt against Washington on Dec. 26.

Finally, there will be back-to-back, nationally televised Thursday games centered around Thanksgiving – as has become customary. The Cowboys will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, marking the third time the Raiders have played the Thanksgiving game since the new stadium in 2009 – second only to Washington.

The following week, the Cowboys will travel to New Orleans for a primetime Thursday matchup against the Saints.

Here's a look at the full slate:

Cowboys 2021 Official Schedule Released

The wait is over. The NFL has released the 2021 schedule and check out the Cowboys' 17-game schedule, featuring a handful of prime-time games.

*Sept. 9 - at Tampa Bay *Can you say "ratings"? Dak vs. Brady in Prescott's expected return from his 2020 ankle injury. That is what you call a network's dream. The Bucs are formidable: they're the first defending Super Bowl champ in the salary cap era to return all 22 starters.
*Sept. 19 - at Chargers *The Chargers went 7-9 last year but finished the season on a four-game win streak. Quarterback Justin Herbert is a rising star. Last year's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year set an NFL rookie record with 31 touchdown passes and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in his rookie season.
*Sept. 27 - vs. Eagles *The Cowboys split the annual season series with the Eagles last year, including a 37-17 win at home in their first-ever meeting against quarterback Jalen Hurts. Carson Wentz is now a Colt, so it's Hurts' show in Philly. Eagles first-round draft pick Devonta Smith will challenge the Cowboys' secondary.
*Oct. 3 - vs. Panthers *Carolina is still retooling since parting ways with Cam Newton a year ago. They've got a new starting quarterback for the second straight year: former No. 1 overall pick Sam Darnold, who replaces Teddy Bridgewater. (Darnold and the Jets upset the Cowboys back in 2019). Many thought Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn was headed to Dallas on draft night, but he went eighth overall to Carolina.
*Oct. 10 - vs. Giants *Dak Prescott is scheduled to face the Giants almost exactly one year to the day of his season-ending ankle injury against them in 2020. The Cowboys came from behind to win that game on a last-second field goal, but their slim playoff hopes ended in Week 17 with a loss at MetLife Stadium. Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is back from last year's ACL injury.
*Oct. 17 - at Patriots *Cam Newton? Rookie Mac Jones? It's unclear which quarterback the Cowboys will face. But there's always one constant in New England: Bill Belichick. And the Pats have been busy upgrading their roster after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Oct. 24 - BYE WEEK. In his time as a head coach, Mike McCarthy is 10-4 coming out of the bye week, including a big road win against Minnesota last season.
Oct. 31 - at Minnesota. Speaking of playing in Minnesota after the bye, it will happen again in 2021. This will be the third-straight year these two teams have played, with this one coming on Sunday Night Football.
Nov. 7 – vs. Denver The only other time Denver visited AT&T Stadium was one of the most amazing games in NFL history, a 51-48 shootout with 1,039 combined yards of offense.
Nov. 14 at Atlanta - It's rare to see back-to-back 12 p.m. home games on the schedule, but that's on deck with Atlanta following Denver. The Cowboys will get their first look at No. 4 overall draft pick Kyle Pitts, who joins a talented offense.
Nov. 21 at Kansas City - The first-ever meeting between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes is bound to draw some eyeballs. Prescott won his only other game against the Chiefs in 2017, when Mahomes was still a backup to Alex Smith.
Nov. 25 vs. LV Raiders - If the Raiders feel like a familiar Thanksgiving opponent, it's because they are. This will be the third time they have visited the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009. That's second only to Washington, which has played Dallas on Thanksgiving four times in that span.
*Dec. 2 at Saints * Something tells me the atmosphere won't matter at all if the game is played on Thursday or Sunday. It's always a party in New Orleans, especially when the Cowboys come to town. While the Saints might have some question marks at quarterback right now, history suggests Sean Payton and his staff will have it figured out by December.
*Dec. 12 at Washington * In the 61-year history of the team, this is the latest the Cowboys have ever played Washington for the first time in a season. To think the Cowboys had two pivotal losses to WFT last season and they won't get to play them again until Dec. 12 is meaningful, especially if these games will decide the NFC East.
*Dec. 19 at NY Giants * Don't overlook this will be the third straight road game for the Cowboys since Thanksgiving. Doesn't matter what the records are for either team, the Cowboys-Giants matchup is usually tough either way. Will be even tougher if Saquon Barkley is back to full strength.
*Dec. 26 vs. Washington * Merry Christmas everyone, Washington is back again. Just two weeks after meeting them for the first time, it's a quick turnaround for the two teams. It's hard to think much will have changed in the matchup in just 14 days. The Cowboys at least will be home for Christmas, which can have its share of advantages and distractions.
*Jan. 2 vs. Arizona * Usually, when the Cowboys play in January, it's either the regular-season finale or the playoffs. But this is the result of the 17-game schedule as the Cowboys wrap up the AT&T Stadium schedule with a matchup against the Cardinals, a team that embarrassed them on Monday Night Football last season.
