Cowboys To Wait-And-See On Schultz In Week 3

Sep 19, 2022
FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered day-to-day with a right knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati

Bengals, though it's uncertain at this point whether Schultz will be available for next Monday night's road game against the New York Giants.

Schultz did not play on the Cowboys' winning field goal drive against the Bengals and his knee was re-evaluated Monday.

"I know they feel better about the scan," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I haven't specifically talked to Dalton yet. Frankly, we'll just see how he is. We're going to give him every chance to try and go this week. Frankly, until we get to the end of the week we're not going to know."

Schultz, who tied for the team lead in touchdowns last season, has nine catches for 80 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.

If Schultz can't play Monday night, more responsibility will shift toward rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. The Cowboys also have third-year veteran Sean McKeon on the practice squad.

