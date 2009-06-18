Cowboys Top 50 List: No. 27 Everson Walls

Jun 18, 2009 at 05:07 AM

! 26. Ed "Too Tall" Jones
Position: Defensive end
Cowboys Career: 1974-78; 1980-89
Honors: Played in more games than any player in club history with 224, including a franchise-best 203 games started.
Highest Ranking From Panel: 18

! 27. Everson Walls
Position: Cornerback
Cowboys Career: 1981-89
Honors: Led NFL in interceptions three times; Only player to record 11 picks in a season in nearly 30 years
Highest Ranking From Panel: 21

! 28. Jay Novacek
Position: Tight end
Cowboys Career: 1990-96
Honors: Five-time Pro Bowl selection; Caught six touchdowns in post-season games.
Highest Ranking From Panel: 18

! 29. Charlie Waters
Position: Safety
Cowboys Career: 1970-78; 1980-81
Honors: Ranks third in club history with 41 career interceptions; He leads all Cowboys players with nine career post-season interceptions.
Highest Ranking From Panel: 18

! 30. Nate Newton
Position: Guard / Tackle
Cowboys Career:1986-98
Honors: One of only four Cowboys offensive linemen to earn at least six Pro Bowl selections.
Highest Ranking From Panel: 17

31. George Andrie(1962-72)
32. Danny White (1976-88)
33. Erik Williams (1991-2000)
34. Calvin Hill (1965-78)
35. Herschel Walker(1986-89; 1996-97)
 -----------------------------------
36. Tony Hill (1977-86)
37. Daryl Johnston (1989-99)
38. Billy Joe DuPree (1973-83)
39. Jethro Pugh (1965-78)
40. La'Roi Glover (2002-05)
 -----------------------------------
41. Mark Tuinei(1983-97)
42. Leon Lett (1991-2000)
43. Flozell Adams (1998-present)
44. Pat Donovan(1975-83)
45. Ralph Neely (1965-77)
 -----------------------------------
46. Terrell Owens (2006-08)
47. Walt Garrison (1966-74)
48. Bill Bates (1983-2007)
49. Tony Romo (2003-present)
50. Mark Stepnoski (1989-94; 1999-2001)

Top Honorable Mention:
Jim Jeffcoat
Frank Clarke
Roy Williams
Doug Cosbie
Thomas Henderson
Bob Breunig
Alvin Harper
Dennis Thurman
Robert Newhouse
Russell Maryland
Duane Thomas
Jerry Tubbs
Larry Cole
Herb Scott
Dave Manders
Ken Norton
Preston Pearson
Dave Edwards
Greg Ellis

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

NFL anuncia fecha de Cowboys vs 49ers para SNF

Los Cowboys y los 49ers se enfrentarán en Sunday Night Football por primera vez en más de 30 años, ya que la NFL reveló un juego del calendario de 2023: un enfrentamiento de la Semana 5 en San Francisco.

news

NFL Announces Cowboys-49ers For SNF on Oct. 8

The Cowboys and 49ers will meet on Sunday Night Football for the first time in over 30 years, as the NFL revealed one game of the 2023 schedule - a Week 5 matchup in San Francisco.

news

Mick Shots: Where There's A Will, There's A Way

Recapping the path for Will McClay and his journey from the Arena League to the Cowboys.

Advertising