Cowboys Top 50 List: No. 27 Everson Walls

31. George Andrie(1962-72)
32. Danny White (1976-88)
33. Erik Williams (1991-2000)
34. Calvin Hill (1965-78)
35. Herschel Walker(1986-89; 1996-97)
-----------------------------------
36. Tony Hill (1977-86)
37. Daryl Johnston (1989-99)
38. Billy Joe DuPree (1973-83)
39. Jethro Pugh (1965-78)
40. La'Roi Glover (2002-05)
-----------------------------------
41. Mark Tuinei(1983-97)
42. Leon Lett (1991-2000)
43. Flozell Adams (1998-present)
44. Pat Donovan(1975-83)
45. Ralph Neely (1965-77)
-----------------------------------
46. Terrell Owens (2006-08)
47. Walt Garrison (1966-74)
48. Bill Bates (1983-2007)
49. Tony Romo (2003-present)
50. Mark Stepnoski (1989-94; 1999-2001)
Top Honorable Mention:
Jim Jeffcoat
Frank Clarke
Roy Williams
Doug Cosbie
Thomas Henderson
Bob Breunig
Alvin Harper
Dennis Thurman
Robert Newhouse
Russell Maryland
Duane Thomas
Jerry Tubbs
Larry Cole
Herb Scott
Dave Manders
Ken Norton
Preston Pearson
Dave Edwards
Greg Ellis