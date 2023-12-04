Dallas Cowboys Community

Presented by

Cowboys visit area children's hospitals on Monday

Dec 04, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-visit-area-children’s-hospitals-on-Monday-hero

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spent their Monday morning visiting four area children's hospitals in an annual holiday season tradition that has been carried on for the last 34 years.

The team was split up between Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children's Health in Dallas and Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas as players and cheerleaders met with young patients and their parents while also signing autographs and spending time with them.

"Being able to be in their presence is everything to us," Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "Everybody doesn't have the same 24 hours, so seeing them and being here to support them is everything. It's a lot of things going wrong, but their spirit is always up, so we can use that as a lesson and continue going."

Kids and parents were lit up with excitement from the moment the players walked in all the way through the morning festivities that they were able to experience. While the kids themselves obviously had a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it was also rewarding for the players themselves.

"We do these hospital visits every year during the holiday season and to be able to get out in the community and show our support, it just puts a lot of stuff into perspective," offensive lineman Zack Martin said. "We have a lot going on during the season, so to have the chance to get out here and see these kids is pretty special."

While the Cowboys are entering a big week with a division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles awaiting on Sunday night, the players said that Monday's experience can help propel them with the influence that the kids themselves were able to give the team.

In addition, it was also a reminder to put things into perspective for the players and to play for everyone around them.

"You gotta take it all in," wide receiver KaVontae Turpin said. "It hits you, because my Auntie is going through some of the same things these kids are going through. It kind of hits me different coming from Louisiana to be able to give hope to them. I'm happy that we're able to do that."

Related Content

news

Cowboys give back to Salvation Army, community

Chief brand officer Charlotte Jones was joined by a large group of Dallas Cowboys players on Tuesday afternoon to feed Thanksgiving meals to the homeless at Salvation Army in Dallas.
news

DeMarcus Ware to be inducted into Ring of Honor Sunday

DeMarcus Ware will be inducted by Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, and to honor the occasion, other Ring of Honor members will be alongside Ware and Jones on the field for the ceremony.
news

Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show 

Dolly Parton returns to North Texas after co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards back in May. 
news

Spagnola: The Storied Life Of A Cowboys Cowboy

A good old fashioned, Texan storybook right to the end, Walt Garrison, a Cowboys Cowboy, the final chapter as all ours are written passing away on Tuesday at the age of 79.
news

Forever a Cowboy; Walt Garrison passes away at 79

Unheard of today, former fullback Walt Garrison actually competed in rodeos during his nine-year career with the Cowboys.
news

Miller LiteHouse now open at The Star in Frisco

DeMarcus Ware and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helped open the Miller LiteHouse venue at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday.
news

Cowboys mourn the passing of Phil Whitfield

Gene Jones provided a statement from the Cowboys on the recent passing of long-time employee and friend, Phil Whitfield.
news

ACMs: Dak & Emmitt Share the Stage as Presenters 

The Academy of Country Music announced today, Monday, May 1, the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, including numerous ACM Award nominees.
news

LVE Wins Back-to-Back Reliant HR Derby Title

Leighton Vander Esch did his best work as a good Samaritan for the second straight year at the Reliant Home Run Derby, though it came at the expense of some less fortunate baseballs. 
news

Cowboys 2023 HR Derby Details, Players and More

The Dallas Cowboys will step up to the plate at Riders Field in Frisco for the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. Catch a glimpse of your favorite player this offseason, as they swing for the fences to raise money for charity.
news

ACM Lineup for Country Kickoff at The Star Unveiled

The Academy of Country Music announced today, Monday, May 1, the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, including numerous ACM Award nominees.
Advertising