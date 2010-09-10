Cowboys vs. Redskins

Donovan McNabb takes over the Redskins offense this year after getting traded from the Eagles.
GAME SET
WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at Washington Redskins (0-0)
WHEN: Saturday, 7:20 p.m. (CT)
WHERE: FedExField, Landover, Maryland
TELEVISION: NBC (Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth)
Cowboys
Out: G Kyle Kosier (knee), OT Marc Colombo (knee), OT Sam Young (knee)
Probable: S Gerald Sensabaugh (shoulder)
Redskins
Doubtful: S Kareem Moore (knee)
Questionable: OT Jammal Brown (hip), QB Donovan McNabb (ankle), FB Mike Sellers (knee), LB Andre Carter (illness), LB Perry Riley (foot)