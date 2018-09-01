Cowboys Waive Dan Bailey; Decide To Keep Maher

Sep 01, 2018 at 03:06 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

BaileyCut090118-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have cut the best kicker in franchise history.

Dan Bailey, who has the club record for field goals in a career with 186, was one of the final cuts by the Cowboys, who trimmed the roster down to 53 on Saturday.

That means the Cowboys are going with Brett Maher, who made a 57-yarder in last Thursday's preseason finale.

Bailey, who ranks third in Cowboys history and is the fourth kicker in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl (2015), suffered a groin injury in mid-season last year and hitting his first seven field goal attempts of the season. He came back for the final five games and struggled to his standards, missing the two only extra points of his career, and was 5 of 8 on field goal attempts.

Maher, who was with the Cowboys in 2013, has bounced around in the CFL. He returned to the Cowboys last April but does not have any NFL stats having yet to kick in a regular-season game.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Cowboys Play Two-For-Won

The Cowboys picked up two victories in a short week, one a blowout win over the Vikings and the other a comeback victory over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Catch all the analysis you might've missed.

news

Updates: Going Virtual, OBJ Meeting and More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Spagnola: Grinding Away To Sustain Success

Despite struggling in the first half, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys kept grinding away until they got the win … something they've been doing a lot of lately.

news

Lamb explica la 'resiliencia' de los Cowboys frente a los Giants

CeeDee Lamb tuvo otro buen juego después de una primera mitad desafiante, demostrando nuevamente que está listo para las luces brillantes que vienen con ser el mejor receptor de los Cowboys.

Advertising