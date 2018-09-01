Cowboys Waive Dan Bailey; Decide To Keep Maher

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have cut the best kicker in franchise history.

Dan Bailey, who has the club record for field goals in a career with 186, was one of the final cuts by the Cowboys, who trimmed the roster down to 53 on Saturday.

That means the Cowboys are going with Brett Maher, who made a 57-yarder in last Thursday's preseason finale.

Bailey, who ranks third in Cowboys history and is the fourth kicker in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl (2015), suffered a groin injury in mid-season last year and hitting his first seven field goal attempts of the season. He came back for the final five games and struggled to his standards, missing the two only extra points of his career, and was 5 of 8 on field goal attempts.