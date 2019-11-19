Cowboys Want Better Tackling, More Takeaways

"The bottom line is that we need to wrap it up more, we need to just tackle better," Jerry Jones said.

Then there's the matter of takeaways. The Cowboys seemed to have solved their problem generating turnovers against their division opponents, as they combined to force seven in wins against the Eagles and Giants.

That wasn't the case against Minnesota or Detroit. The Cowboys haven't forced any takeaways these past two weeks, which has no doubt put them in a tougher spot – especially considering their offense has a committed a turnover in four-straight games.

"We need to have gotten more turnovers, then we would be more satisfied with our defense," Jerry Jones said. "And I'm not trying to be trite or specific, but the turnover thing is where I think we're lacking the most. If we could've played the same kind of defense and had some more turnovers during this period of time, I think we'd be less critical of the defense."

The hope is that the pass rush can accommodate that request. The Cowboys have had some success getting to the quarterback in the recent weeks since they traded for Michael Bennett, but it sounds like they may have more ideas on how they can ratchet up the pressure.

"We may, as we move forward, do a little more here and there in terms of getting some pressure and making some plays on the ball – as you said, getting turnovers, getting more negative plays so we can get the teams out," Stephen Jones said.

Again, it's not that the Cowboys have been bad, but something does seem to be missing. Even moderate improvement could help them find the consistency they're looking for – and it sounds like they're well aware of that fact.