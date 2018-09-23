CowboysWire: Sunday's Social Media Updates

Welcome to the #CowboysWire
9.23.18
That’ll wrap up Week 3. The Dallas offense showed signs of life in the second half, but it wasn’t close to good enough. For a second-consecutive road trip, the Cowboys cannot get out of their own way in an ugly loss. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Shovel pass works way better this week than last. Love that play design. Cowboys get back onto the board, and now it's an 11-point deficit with 7:11 to play. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Sean Lee is officially out for the rest of the day with a hamstring. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Dallas is starting its 9th possession of the day.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Of the 8 previous possessions, only 3 have lasted longer than 3 plays. And only 3 have covered more than 14 yards. #cowboyswire
The really troubling thing is the way this game has gotten away from the Cowboys.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
It's not like Seattle's offense has looked like a juggernaut. And Dallas has run the ball well. They just don't even have a semblance of offensive balance, and it's killing them. #cowboyswire
no update in the press box, but he's on the sideline in a baseball cap. doesn't look like a guy that's about to come back in #cowboyswire https://t.co/GRv2fUHcX5— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Arguably the most promising drive of the day for Dallas, and Frank Clark wrecks it on third down. Brett Maher salvages it with a FG, but the way this offense is playing, FGs aren't going to cut it. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Sean Lee wants to be part of the Hot Boyz. That'll help. Lee and DeMarcus Lawrence combine for the Cowboys' first sack of the day #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Jeff Heath (ankle) is back on the field for this drive. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Holding on the punt return. False start to open a drive in the shadow of the goal post. Slip on second down. Busted protection for a sack on third.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
For a team that has won so much on the road in recent years, there’s just not much composure here. #cowboyswire
Well, if you're going to climb out of this, a three-and-out is the right way to start it. Flag on the punt return is going to negate really good field position. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have their work cut out for them coming out of the half. The defense has been solid, albeit missing Jeff Heath on that second touchdown.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
The offense is running the ball well. But that passing game. Oh boy, that passing game. #cowboyswire
Seattle is gifted a manageable field goal at the end of the half. Now they've got a two-touchdown lead. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
And, as I tweet that, it’s announced that Jeff Heath is currently receiving X-Rays on his ankle in the Dallas locker room. Not what you want to hear about the Cowboys’ best safety #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
The Cowboys' inexperience at safety had not bitten them through two weeks, but it's rearing its head here against Russell Wilson. An uncomfortably easy score for Tyler Lockett #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Once again.. D-Law playing defensive tackle and gets blocked as a non factor as Wilson picked them apart. #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.. this one as the Fox No. 1 crew! #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
He's back on the field. Cowboys are rotating these LBs pretty heavily, maybe to keep from giving Sean Lee too many snaps with that hamstring. #cowboyswire https://t.co/adQfmrEm0R— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
FOX replay shows Jeff Heath appeared to roll his left ankle on the last play. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Nice to see Maher make from that distance in this environment. But it's hard to feel good about that when you had six. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Nice job by Connor Williams pulling and sealing the left edge on that Zeke first-down run. Maybe that finally loosens things up. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
I understand trying to get your best pass rushers on the field, but not if it means taking your best rusher and one of the NFL's best rushers, and putting him at DT. Figure out something else IMO #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
Antwaun Woods is up and walking off after going down on that play. Hard to tell what the injury was #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Maybe Tyron Smith just had an equipment malfunction, because he just sprinted out of the locker room and into the huddle #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Bout what we expected through one quarter. Sean Lee has more tackles than there have been combined first downs. Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott have each been hit once and have combined for 21 passing yards. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Michael Dickson knows whats up. He knows who's going to hurt them more. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
Rod Marinelli says this is the fastest defense he's had in Dallas. Pretty good example right there on first down. Lot of hats to the ball. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Zeke, Swaim, Swaim... that's how it should always go! #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
We talked about Seattle punter Michael Dickson during the leadup to this game, but maybe we didn't talk about him enough. He might be the most reliable weapon the Seahawks have right now. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Tyrone Crawford is back in on this defensive series following the Earl Thomas INT for Seattle. Crawford was shaken up last possession. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
They're going to miss him. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
That's a tough INT for Dak, gotta catch the ball #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
so horse collar out of bounds ... cancels each other out? #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
Sean Lee showed blitz on that third down, dropped back at the snap, and it was Jaylon Smith with middle pressure to force that incompletion. Nice design by Dallas. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Wait, Sean Lee has six tackles already? Is that right? #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
Good sign for the Cowboys. Despite the Seahawks' movement on this drive, the Dallas front has made life miserable for their OL on this entire possession. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Datone Jones with a pressure from DT in his season debut back from a knee injury. No Maliek Collins today (sprained knee). #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Welcome back Datone Jones #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) September 23, 2018
“Tyrone Crawford comes in, makes a textbook play, and these are game changing penalties. I’m tired of talking about it.” -Troy Aikman on roughing the passer call #cowboyswire— Lindsay Draper (@LindsCashDraper) September 23, 2018
Kavon Frazier getting looked at by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer on the sideline. Shaken up after that illegal block penalty by Seattle. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
Rico Gathers in on the first play of the game as an extra blocker in the run game. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
For a third-straight week, the Cowboys lose the coin toss. They'll start with the ball -- again, not their choice #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Greetings from CenturyLink Field #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/pavmccMZFN— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 23, 2018
It’s autumn. It’s 60 degrees. It’s Cowboys-Seahawks at be loudest building in the league. If you don’t love this we can’t be friends #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/4Ehr3jTdv9— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
The Seattle secondary is here. Yes, Earl is with them #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/Hqc657B2aS— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
The Cowboys are here #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/1CExt4Ruog— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Just special teamers out here for the time being #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/C3iFSqhb4R— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
We figured all week it’d either be Brice or Terrance inactive at WR. Given that he’s only been here four days, not surprising that Brice is sitting in his first game back #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Rico Gathers is once again active for Dallas. Sean Lee, Xavier Woods and Randy Gregory are also active #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Cowboys’ Week 3 inactives: QB Mike White, WR Brice Butler, LB Chris Covington, C Travis Frederick, OG Xavier Su’a-Filo, TE Dalton Schultz, DT Maliek Collins #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
Earl Thomas is officially active for Seattle, as is starting center Justin Britt #cowboyswire https://t.co/hhQPZa69L7— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2018
So we might not be getting any clarity on this until Sunday #cowboyswire https://t.co/ire3va1DrJ— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 21, 2018
Noteworthy news for Sunday. Seahawks' starting LG is out. #cowboyswire https://t.co/OGaEZQKD8d— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 21, 2018
Maliek Collins and Travis Frederick are the only Cowboys ruled out for Sunday. Sean Lee and Xavier Woods are officially questionable, but are widely expected to play. Randy Gregory and Datone Jones are full-go #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/tiWszgNZwP— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 21, 2018
Sean Lee, Xavier Woods and Cole Beasley are officially listed as questionable for Sunday at Seattle. All three had limited practice participation Friday. Maliek Collins and Travis Frederick have been ruled out. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 21, 2018
Cole Beasley was dressed for practice and on the field during the open portion Friday. The veteran wide receiver popped up on Thursday's injury report (ankle) and was limited in that practice. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 21, 2018
Speaking on @1053thefan Jerry Jones classifies Randy Gregory and Xavier Woods as gametime decisions this weekend, but he adds that he feels optimistic that they'll be able to play #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 21, 2018
Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that Terrance Williams “would be missed, should we not be able to have him.” But adds that he doesn’t know about the accuracy of any reports suggesting that Williams won’t be available #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 21, 2018
Four starters Doug Baldwin, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt and K.J. Wright still not practicing for Seattle. #cowboyswire https://t.co/ATgN544pnI— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 20, 2018
Kris Richard was a defensive coach in Seattle for the Seahawks’ games against Dallas in 2014, 2015 and 2017.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 20, 2018
Scott Linehan said today that Richard took him through every snap of those games to get a better understanding of what the Seahawks do #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/peCzYlo7nr
Sean Lee says he’s playing, and the practice report reflects that. Good sign for him. Maliek Collins once again did not participate #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/rKjm1hhWlc— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 20, 2018
Sean Lee: “I plan on playing. I feel good.” #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 20, 2018
Travis Frederick and Maliek Collins were the only absentees from Thursday’s practice. Sean Lee was present, working on conditioning off to the side. We’ll see what his participation level is later #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 20, 2018
Wagner is the dude to watch if Seattle’s going to limit the Cowboys’ ground game #cowboyswire https://t.co/Pb3s5qXHEU— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
Cowboys WR snaps through 2 games:— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 19, 2018
Cole Beasley (73 of a possible 117)
Allen Hurns (65)
Michael Gallup (54)
Deonte Thompson (53)
Terrance Williams (29)
Tavon Austin (28)#cowboyswire
Obviously, Sean Lee's health is something worth watching. But given his history and his schedule in the past, I'm not concerned about him missing a Wednesday practice. Thursday, Friday availability is more telling for him. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
Maliek Collins and Sean Lee both sat out of practice today, as they recover from injuries suffered against the Giants.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
Randy Gregory was a full-go today, which is great news for his Week 3 availability. Xavier Woods was limited #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/BqJisNv6N3
Sean Lee (hamstring tightness) was dressed out and working on the resistance cords during the open portion of practice. Coach Garrett said he anticipated Lee doing something today. We’ll see how much, but Garrett said Lee was feeling better. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 19, 2018
Doesn’t sound like Maliek Collins (sprained knee) is expected to practice today. Sean Lee (hamstring) likely will participate on some level. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 19, 2018
Jason Garrett says “hopefully” Randy Gregory, Xavier Woods and Datone Jones will be able to practice today, at least in a limited fashion #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
Jason Garrett expects Brice Butler to practice today, and they’ll see how he best fits into their offense #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
Seattle’s O-Line is already shaky *with* Britt at center.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 19, 2018
The Cowboys’ pass rush couldn’t ask for a better way to start this season. #cowboyswire https://t.co/OZAPvJx1jm
Practice squad move: The Cowboys released DT Aziz Shittu and signed DT Adolphus Washington. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 18, 2018
Jerry Jones on @1053thefan says free agent WR Brice Butler is in Dallas but no update on potentially adding him to the roster yet. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 18, 2018
Jerry Jones, talking on @1053thefan this morning: "It appears that Randy Gregory is going to be available for us" on Sunday. He's also opitmistic about Xavier Woods for this week. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 18, 2018
Chicago’s five sacks tonight against Seattle ties them for best in the league, by the way. Who are they tied with? That’d be Dallas.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 18, 2018
Cowboys should have another big opportunity to wreck a game with their pass rush next week when they go against the Seahawks #cowboyswire
The Cowboys are optimistic that Randy Gregory can practice when they get back to work on Wednesday morning. Something to watch for on the first day of practice this week #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018
Jason Garrett reiterates that the Cowboys don’t think Sean Lee did any damage to his hamstring. They think he’s fine #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018
No final decisions made regarding Brice Butler, but Jason Garrett says the Cowboys have talked to him and are weighing their options. They may want to add depth to their WR corps #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018
DT Maliek Collins sprained his knee against the Giants. Garrett said they’re hopeful he’ll be able to practice as the week goes on. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 17, 2018
Jason Garrett says the team brought in around 20 guys for workouts today to “refine the shortlist” at this point in the season. Brice Butler possibly a 7th receiver for this team. #cowboyswire— Lindsay Draper (@LindsCashDraper) September 17, 2018
This joke works so much better when he’s actually playing ... y’know ... bueno.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018
7 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pressures, one PBU and one fumble recovery through two games #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/ftyvYX1Qjx
Head coach Jason Garrett on @1053thefan said WR Brice Butler will be among a group of street free agents scheduled to work out today. Not uncommon to hold free agent workouts on the off day. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 17, 2018
Then, there’s this bad boy. To put the game away, Dak goes 5-6 for 34 yards and the Cowboys run for 48 yards as a team on a 14-play touchdown drive. Dak throws for a crucial third down conversion and runs for another on fourth. An encouraging flashback to 2016 #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/15JVrojr63— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018
Zeke is bound to have more yards and longer gains against lesser run defenses, but this is an encouraging sign. Dak & Tavon need to be a weekly feature in the run game while the passing game sorts itself out. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/8kLHVSWuoz— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 17, 2018