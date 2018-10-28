CowboysWire: Sunday's Social Media Updates

Welcome to the #CowboysWire
10.28.18
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper Will Change Offense’s Dynamic #cowboyswire https://t.co/WYXLDQUEiT— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 26, 2018
Jerry Jones on @1053thefan discussing Amari Cooper: “He’ll definitely change the dynamics of the offense. There’s no question about it.” Believes Cooper's presence will help Dak, Zeke, and in turn, the Cowboys' third-ranked defense. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 26, 2018
Cowboys have scheduled free agent visits with safety Obi Melifonwu and DB Teddy Williams - former track star who first went to camp with Dallas back in 2010. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 25, 2018
Just posted a Q&A with @BryanBroaddus on Alexa. Topics: Amari, the O-Line, roster and draft needs.— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 24, 2018
Thanks for everyone's questions this week. Check it out! (Say "Alexa, Open Dallas Cowboys) #cowboyswire
One more from D-Law, who remains the absolute best.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 24, 2018
Here, he was asked if he pays attention to what other top-tier pass rushers like Von Miller and Khalil Mack are doing this season. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/GGGMuWiZYY
Amari Cooper told reporters that D-Law reached out to him after the trade, so D-Law was asked what he said.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 24, 2018
D-Law: “I mean, if I needed you to know, I would’ve texted you, too.” #cowboyswire
DeMarcus Lawrence is a daily gift. Today, he was asked what he thought Amari Cooper could bring to the team #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/bJJICTRfWx— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 24, 2018
Amari Cooper after his first practice as a Cowboy: “It’s a fresh start. This is a good team. I’m just giving them something to build on, I guess you could say. And it’s America’s Team. Who wouldn’t be excited?” #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 24, 2018
Geoff Swaim and Zack Martin didn’t practice today, as expected. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 24, 2018
New WR Amari Cooper is at today’s bye-week practice wearing 19. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 24, 2018
At this point in the news cycle, all this stuff has been said a few dozen times. But if you’re looking for a snapshot of why the Cowboys felt comfortable giving up a 1st for Amari Cooper, this quote from Jason Garrett does the trick. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/VsPCTg3oZX— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
No practice for Zack Martin during he bye week, either. C.J. Goodwin is having surgery on his broken forearm today, and the Cowboys will see what his timetable for return is #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Geoff Swaim is getting an MRI today. Jason Garrett is hopeful the results indicate that he won’t be out a long time, but he won’t practice this week #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett confirms what has been suspected since yesterday, referencing the Cowboys’ scouting department. Doesn’t seem like they’re sold that the Cowboys can find a receiver as good as Amari Cooper at the top of the 2019 draft. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett’s thoughts on Amari Cooper: “He’s an explosive outside receiver, and I think that helps everybody.” #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett says the Cowboys don’t view Amari Cooper’s concussion from a couple weeks back as an issue. He’s undergoing his physical currently #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
My 3 takeaways from the Cowboys’ agreement to trade for Amari Cooper #cowboyswire https://t.co/R7t9bOIpx0— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 23, 2018
First call for Cowboys questions for @BryanBroaddus on Alexa: Amari, the loss to Washington, anything you’d like. Hit us up here. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 23, 2018
Garrett's evaluation of Amari Cooper: "We feel like he's a very physically talented guy. He's big, he's fast, he's quick and explosive, he has play-making ability, he's a good route-runner, makes contested plays on the ball." #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett says on @1053thefan that Dak Prescott saw Michael Gallup on the sack/fumble in the fourth quarter and was preparing to throw, but Ryan Kerrigan care free and broke up the play #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett says on @1053thefan that Amari Cooper’s youth and experience made the Cowboys feel better about using a first-round pick on him, especially since they would’ve likely been looking for a WR in the draft #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Jason Garrett tells the guys on @1053thefan that Amari Cooper will get to the Cowboys’ facility to get to work this afternoon. Cowboys have practice tomorrow and Thursday during the bye week.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 23, 2018
Garrett says Cooper’s going to need to work overtime to get up to speed #cowboyswire
4. So, yeah. I dunno. I’m intrigued by Cooper’s talent, but I don’t think I’d have paid that price for him. As with all trades, only time is going to tell whether it was smart or not.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 22, 2018
2. Man, that’s a high price to pay. The beauty of a 1st round pick is that they’re supposed to provide 4-5 years of elite play at a low price. Cooper’s price tag is going to sky rocket after these nine games. And what about his long-term future?— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 22, 2018
The Cowboys announce they’ve agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders to acquire WR— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 22, 2018
Amari Cooper in exchange for a 2019 first round draft choice on Monday. #cowboyswire