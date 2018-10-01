CowboysWire: Sunday's Social Media Updates

Zeke Elliott: “I think we got back to our old self. And it showed. We wore the defense down and we hit some big runs in the second half after we wore them down. Then we went out there and did what we had to do to win the game.” #cowboyswire
Zack Martin had a feeling Zeke Elliott would have a big day. Elliott broke the pregame huddle for the first time and his energy was obvious. "It got me jacked up," Martin said. "I had a feeling he was going to go off, and he did.” #cowboyswire
We’ve said for years that, even when they aren’t playing well, the Dallas defense is pretty good at preventing chunk play TDs. Golden Tate’s TD today, combined with Tyler Lockett’s from last week, is a troubling trend. Safety play is important. #cowboyswire
If you're curious how Detroit dominated the Pats last week, they ran 70 plays and held the ball for nearly 40 of 60 minutes. Cowboys need to flip the script today, find ways to sustain drives. #cowboyswire
Jerry Jones tells the guys on @1053thefan he’s obviously disappointed by the Cowboys’ Week 3 result, but he’s not hitting the panic button. Credits Seattle’s home field advantage and notes the Cowboys’ lack of explosive plays #cowboyswire
Asked directly if he intends to get more involved in the Cowboys’ play calling, Jason Garrett says “we’re not going to go down that road.” Reiterates his confidence in Scott Linehan. Garrett says the Cowboys’ entire offense needs to improve, across the board #cowboyswire
Speaking on @1053thefan this morning, Jason Garrett says Sean Lee’s injury is to the other hamstring, not the one from last week. Cowboys don’t have a timetable for him yet. Something to watch as the week goes along. #cowboyswire
