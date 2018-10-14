CowboysWire: Sunday's Social Media Updates

Welcome to the #CowboysWire
10.14.18
Zeke Elliott, on whether the Cowboys can take this succes on road to Washington: “Obviously we can do it, but it’s something that we need to do. I mean, if we keep not winning on the road, we’re not going to make the playoffs.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
Cole Beasley, asked tonight what Dak’s ability as a runner can do for the Dallas offense #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/daqPlQpBfF— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
More Jerry: “Against that quality of a team, I can’t remember when we played that well on both sides of the ball.” #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 15, 2018
Jerry Jones post-game: "Just about as good of football as I have seen, without making a comparison here, but certainly with this team. That first half was about as good as you can draw it up." #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 15, 2018
Cole Beasley was told tonight that this was his second career 100-yard game.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
“To be honest with you, I thought it was my first. What was the other one? Ohhhhhh, Philly.”
He caught nine balls for 112 and 2 TDs in the OT win against the Eagles in 2016. #cowboyswire
Dak says Cole Beasley was texting him late on Friday night, he was so amped about this game. Beasley said he knew the game plan this week was going to give him some opportunities today #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
Dak Prescott says no one within the Cowboys’ locker room has questioned their offense’s ability. “We leave the questioning to y’all.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
The Cowboys climb back to .500 with as impressive a win as they’ve had in the last 2-3 years, absolutely smashing the league’s best defense.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Big opportunity to prove that this isn’t a fluke next week, as they go back on the road for a big division game in D.C. #cowboyswire
Tavon Austin officially ruled out with a groin injury.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Not really a big deal for the remaining 12 minutes, but groin injuries are typically multiple-week problems. Something to watch #cowboyswire
Hard to complain about a 23-point lead in the NFL, but these red zone concerns are very real and very alarming. Jeff Heath gifted the Cowboys with a chance to put this game on ice, and they couldn't do it. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Tavon is off to the locker room #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Tavon Austin appears to be in a significant amount of pain after that run. He rolled over to his side but has not gotten up #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Dede Westbrook runs a 4.34 40. Leighton Vander Esch has been fantastic to start off his rookie year, but that's just not a matchup that's going to go well for him. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
CB blitz by Jourdan Lewis, and Bortles has to get rid of it incomplete. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Beasley on Thurs: "Now it's just looking at the next challenge and we're going to have some opportunities this week and I know we are in the wideout room. All we can do is go out there and try to make those things happen, because they're going to give us chances." #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Halftime. Just like we all predicted, the Cowboys are having no problems moving the ball and scoring points, looking very 2016-ish in the process.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Lotta ball game left, but this is a total butt kicking to this point.
The Cowboys have struggled to crack 200 passing yards for more than a month.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
In comes the best pass defense in the league, and Dallas is absolutely torching them en route to a three-possession halftime lead.
Go figure.
Jamize Olawale is the eighth different receiver Dak has found this half. He's also up to 53 yards and a TD on 9 carries.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Have yourself a day, my man.
2 minutes to go in the half, and Dak Prescott is the game's leading rusher right now (50 yards). JAX has had a very difficult time accounting for him on both designed runs and scrambles. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Jacksonville's offense: 4 possessions, 16 plays, 4 punts.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
The Jags have two first downs.
What isn't going well right now?— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Cowboys are converting 75% of their third downs. They're running for 6.2 yards per carry. Dak is averaging 9.7 completion and has rushed for 33.
Still early, but I'm utterly stunned at how easy this has looked.
Are we back in London? #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
Big-time pull block by rookie Connor Williams to help get Zeke free around the right side. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Maliek Collins with the spin move knocks down Blake Bortles and JAX out of field goal range. Pretty much everything has gone right for Dallas so far. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Dak got like 24 feet down on that play. That's more points than a lot of people thought they'd score. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
Nice catch and throw. Maybe it'll help the confidence. Doesn't look like a TD. #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
He's dribbling this ball all day long. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
Stephen Jones said before the game David Irving would be on a "pitch count" today. Kinda hope he can go a few innings after seeing that. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
He's an absolute freak. That's unbelievable. David Irving are you serious? #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
So on that third down, The four-man line featured Lawrence, David Irving, Maliek Collins and Randy Gregory. The Cowboys have been waiting a lot of weeks to field that lineup. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
DeMarcus Lawrence is in on third down again. Playing through a shoulder injury. More reps for rookie Dorance Armstrong at LE. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Chido Awuzie is not looking like a guy who's planning on hearing his number called, for the record. Doesn't have his helmet with him on the sideline. I guess he's still fairly limited by that ankle. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
.@BryanBroaddus pointed out during the week that Jalen Ramsey will float in coverage. That third down he covered Cole Beasley in the slot. Jags' front seven got home with pressure on Dak Prescott. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Allen Hurns said it during the week - there will likely be single coverage on the WRs and they've got to win one one one. Rookie Michael Gallup just did against a Pro Bowl corner. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 14, 2018
Stephen Jones said on the Cowboys pregame show that he’s been waiting since the spring to see Lawrence, Gregory and Irving on the field together. He’s got that today. #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 14, 2018
It is worth noting that Brice Butler popped up on Friday’s practice report with a groin injury. He hasn’t managed to get involved since the Cowboys signed him back in September. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Even if David Irving can only manage 10-15 snaps today, this will easily be the most talent that the Dallas pass rush has had available to this point in the season #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Big-time news for the Dallas defense. Chido Awuzie, David Irving and Maliek Collins are all ACTIVE. All three had concerns coming into this game, but they’ll all be in uniform #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Cowboys inactives: Mike White, Brice Butler, Joe Thomas, Sean Lee, Caraun Reid, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Dalton Schultz #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
Somehow, it’s already Week 6. pic.twitter.com/Is0f0tAD27— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2018
David Irving, speaking publicly for the first time since he rejoined the Cowboys, was asked about the perception that football isn’t important to him #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/9wSVFRdcBm— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 12, 2018
Deonte Thompson and Brice Butler were downgraded to limited today. Maybe the Cowboys will tighten their receiver rotation out of necessity. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/WbnNPl7EAf— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 12, 2018
Lawrence Working Through Old Shoulder Injury #cowboyswire https://t.co/8h5FOT6Xvw— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 12, 2018
Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “Jason Garrett is absolutely the real deal. There’s no fraud in Jason Garrett. Does he have some things he could do better? Of course. But what I think we have is an asset that will get us to where we want to go, which is a championship.” #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 12, 2018
David Irving is at The Star and set to take part in another practice, Garrett said. Returned yesterday after handling a personal matter. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 12, 2018
Sean Lee is expected to be limited in practice today, per Jason Garrett. Has been getting closer in recovery from hamstring injury. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 12, 2018
Jerry Jones, asked on @1053thefan if the Cowboys are pursuing any potential trades as the NFL trade deadline nears: “not really.” But he adds that they’re always looking for ways to improve the roster.#cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 12, 2018
Jerry Jones, speaking on @1053thefan, mentions Zeke, Beasley and deep passing as elements he’d like to see as the Cowboys try to get their offense working against Jacksonville. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 12, 2018
Scott Linehan said he didn’t view Allen Hurns’ comments this week as critical — he agreed Houston’s defense wasn’t a favorable look for the play.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 11, 2018
He also added that Dak’s typical underneath routes stayed in to block Watt & Clowney, which contributed to the problem #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/5sz3Tyqmmu
One other change from Wednesday to Thursday's practice report: David Irving had full participation today. How'd he look? "Tired," Marinelli deadpanned. "He worked extremely hard, which is good. You're going to get tired." #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2018
LB Sean Lee (hamstring) did not practice today but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli thinks the defensive captain "is getting closer and closer" to a return. No firm timetable; he's been considered week to week. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2018
Only two things different about Thursday's injury report compared to Wednesday: DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) got back to practice on a limited basis, and Randy Gregory (knee) was added to the list with limited participation. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2018
Jason Garrett on the Cowboys' offense: "Everybody’s got a piece of it. There’s not one area where you say, 'If we got that shored up, we’d be an elite passing team.' It’s everybody. We’ve all got to look at ourselves. We’ve all got to do a better job." #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2018
LB Sean Lee was on the field with the linebackers during the open portion of practice. Still remains to be seen how much work he'll actually get today. But seems like a step forward in his recovery from the hamstring injury. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2018
Tyron Smith & DeMarcus Lawrence are expected to practice today, as well #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 11, 2018
Jason Garrett confirms that David Irving is here today and he is expected to practice #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 11, 2018
Cowboys officially sign safety Darian Thompson off of Arizona's practice squad. Roster is back to 53 players. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 10, 2018
4 Cowboys didn't practice today: David Irving, DeMarcus Lawrence, Joe Thomas, Sean Lee. Lawrence (shoulder) typically does limited work on Wed. Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited, along with Awuzie, Taco Charlton and Maliek Collins. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 10, 2018
Lot of names on this list, but I don’t think any of them are super serious issues. Chido is the name to watch #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/JpO0nU0qWW— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 10, 2018
Tyrone Crawford, asked today if three total practices would be enough to get David Irving ready for a game: "For David Irving? Yes. He's something special." #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 10, 2018
I can’t remember a season where the Cowboys had so many favorable situations on the injury front. #cowboyswire https://t.co/PgZNbnebkP— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 10, 2018
Jason Garrett is hopeful Chido Awuzie and Maliek Collins can practice some today. Doesn’t sound like Sean Lee will be part of practice yet #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 10, 2018
David Irving is still away from The Star handling a personal matter. Jason Garrett and the team hopeful Irving will be back for Thursday practice. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 10, 2018
Cowboys waived S Ibraheim Campbell and released RB Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad on Tuesday. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 9, 2018
Jason Garrett says David Irving had a family situation he was working through late last week, which kept him from practicing. Garrett says he’s hopeful that Irving can get a full week of practice this week and be ready to go against Jacksonville #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 8, 2018
Joe Thomas’ injury is expected to sideline him a bit longer. The veteran linebacker hurt his foot and might miss some time #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 8, 2018
Garrett says Chido Awuzie’s ankle injury was preventing him from playing his best last night, which is why the Cowboys sat him down. They’re hopeful he’ll be ready for Jacksonville #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 8, 2018
Another player who stood out defensively last night: DT Daniel Ross. Marinelli went with a three-man rotation inside and they did a nice job overall. Ross with five hits on Watson. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 8, 2018
The Cowboys are 6th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 19.2 points per game. They haven’t yet allowed an opponent to score more than 24.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 8, 2018
The five teams above them in scoring defense are a combined 14-7. #cowboyswire