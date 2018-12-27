CowboysWire: Thursday's Social Media Updates

Dec 27, 2018 at 03:32 PM

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
Mick Shots: Don't overlook the difference makers

Tthere are many things to point to during the Cowboys' recent surge, but chief among them is the play of the offensive line. Plus, four of a kind, close shaves, one last kettle and more!
Key Matchups: Pollard's running lanes met with Wagner

Tony Pollard gets a tough challenge in the second level with one of the league's best run defenders in Bobby Wagner waiting for the Seahawks.
Updates: Walker doubtful vs. Cowboys; Dak's award

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
