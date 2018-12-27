CowboysWire: Thursday's Social Media Updates

Zeke Elliott was a little more willing to talk about the NFL rushing title today, given that the Cowboys already locked up the division. But he has other, team goals on his mind 👀#cowboyswirepic.twitter.com/q1uFxRxQOX
Progress for Tavon Austin. He went through a full practice for the first time since injuring his groin in the 10/14 Jaguars game. Had been a limited participant the last two weeks of practice. #cowboyswire
Garrett says David Irving and Tyrone Crawford not expected to practice today, but Crawford is doing better with the neck injury (tests results negative). Zack Martin will work on the side and likely Anthony Brown too, though perhaps limited practice. #cowboyswire
Jason Garrett’s answer about Xavier Woods’ roughing call was fairly diplomatic, but it still says a lot about his opinion that he was willing to go into detail at all.#cowboyswirepic.twitter.com/pBdeiMzgoF
This is what we mean when we talk about Zeke setting the tone.
No one’s got a better case to take a seat next week than Zeke. And honestly, I’d be shocked if he plays the whole game. But this was his response when asked about taking off in Week 17 #cowboyswirepic.twitter.com/TSyAfds1Cq
Update from the Cowboys on Tyrone Crawford's neck injury: "Tyrone Crawford was released from the hospital and is at home. All tests were negative, and he will be re-evaluated by team medical staff tomorrow." #cowboyswire
DeMarcus Lawrence said the refs told him that his arm went into the neutral zone when he was pointing and trying to draw the Buccaneers offside. That's why they flagged him. He didn't seem bothered by it. As he pointed out, the Cowboys got the stop anyway #cowboyswire
