Friday, Jul 24, 2020 01:30 PM

CowBuzz: 5 Sports Emmy Nominations For Cowboys

Taylor Stern

The Dallas Cowboys media department has received five 2020 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Nominations, the Lone Star Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today. This follows the three Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy wins they earned last year. Here is the full list of nominees.

Below is the list of nominations and the content for your viewing.

Sports Program – Post Produced or Edited

Ask The Boys: Midseason Mysteries:

  • Kaden Gates
  • David Helman

Documentary

Welcome to Switzer Land:

  • Rob Phillips
  • Kent Garrison
  • Nick Eatman
  • Kurt Daniels
  • Roxanne Medina
  • Derek Eagleton

One-Time Special

A Conversation with Jerry & Phil:

  • Scott Purcel
  • Alex Lilley

Promotion – Program Single Spot/Image/Campaign

Time for Reflection:

  • Drew Ferguson
  • Kurt Daniels
  • Roxanne Medina
  • Connor McMahon

Editor

Kerry Lofton:

