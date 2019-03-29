CowBuzz: Irvin Gets Support, Lee Joins IG & More

As the Dallas Cowboys close out the March month, here is a look back at the last week in social moments.
On Tuesday, the entire NFL community was shocked to hear the news of former Cowboy Michael Irvin sharing his fear of undergoing tests for throat cancer.
Irvin posted the personal message to his Instagram.
Many members of the Cowboys family and fans posted their support for The Playmaker.
One fan, Monica Wilkinson, posted a photo and shared a story of how Irvin had helped give her peace during her cancer battle.
All of Cowboys Nation is behind Irvin during this difficult time.
The 2019 Dallas Cowboys players will return to their offseason training in mid-April but the team is still finding time to be together.
Last weekend Kavon Frazier celebrated his wedding and fellow defensive teammate Jaylon Smith was in attendance.
Offensive linemen Joe Looney and Connor Williams took to the water. They didn't hesitate to share how funny it is for them to be on the smaller jet skis.
The Hot Boyz are keeping their fire going training together as Antwaun Woods retweeted a video of his private workout with Taco Charlton and Maliek Collins.
QB1 Dak Prescott took to Instagram posting a photo with Jourdan Lewis, Chido Awuzie and Sean Lee spending time at Café Momentum giving back their time.
It was obviously great to see them in the community but important to note Lee has now joined Instagram. The veteran linebacker had a rookie mistake with his first post when it accidentally cropped the heads off his teammates. In typical Lee fashion he immediately corrected himself and even joked at the fact he was new to the platform.