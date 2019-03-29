CowBuzz: Irvin Gets Support, Lee Joins IG & More

Mar 29, 2019
18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Irvin-Gets-Support-Lee-Joins-IG-and-More-hero

As the Dallas Cowboys close out the March month, here is a look back at the last week in social moments.

On Tuesday, the entire NFL community was shocked to hear the news of former Cowboy Michael Irvin sharing his fear of undergoing tests for throat cancer.

Irvin posted the personal message to his Instagram.

‪Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾‬

Many members of the Cowboys family and fans posted their support for The Playmaker.

One fan, Monica Wilkinson, posted a photo and shared a story of how Irvin had helped give her peace during her cancer battle.

All of Cowboys Nation is behind Irvin during this difficult time.

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys players will return to their offseason training in mid-April but the team is still finding time to be together.

Last weekend Kavon Frazier celebrated his wedding and fellow defensive teammate Jaylon Smith was in attendance.

Offensive linemen Joe Looney and Connor Williams took to the water. They didn't hesitate to share how funny it is for them to be on the smaller jet skis.

Y’all ever seen Titanic 😆🤙🏽

Does this life jacket make me look big?

The Hot Boyz are keeping their fire going training together as Antwaun Woods retweeted a video of his private workout with Taco Charlton and Maliek Collins.

QB1 Dak Prescott took to Instagram posting a photo with Jourdan Lewis, Chido Awuzie and Sean Lee spending time at Café Momentum giving back their time.

It was obviously great to see them in the community but important to note Lee has now joined Instagram. The veteran linebacker had a rookie mistake with his first post when it accidentally cropped the heads off his teammates. In typical Lee fashion he immediately corrected himself and even joked at the fact he was new to the platform.

Still working on my IG game...

Make sure to welcome him with a follow on Instagram: **@50seanlee**!

