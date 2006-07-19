D-Line Needs Youngsters To Grow Up Fast

Jul 19, 2006 at 02:57 PM

FITTING IN
Greg Ellis: Still worried about the team's commitment to him, but gives the Cowboys a solid pass rusher on the nickel.
Jason Ferguson: Will be leaned on more in 2006 without Glover around; needs to be a rock in the middle.
Marcus Spears:Progress is the key. Needs to handle double teams and make a few plays.
Chris Canty: The sky is the limit for Canty, who seems bigger and stronger since spending the off-season working out instead of rehabbing, as he did last year.
Thomas Johnson: Has to show he is capable of coming on in relief of Ferguson.
Jason Hatcher: Must overcome the jump from I-AA to the NFL, but has the body to be successful behind Canty.
Kenyon Coleman:Has to be much better than any of the younger ends to stay on the roster.
Jay Ratliff: Looked like a keeper before 2005 injury; must return to that form.
Montavious Stanley: Parcells said he needed to lose weight, and has. Will compete with Johnson for backup NT snaps.
Vontrell Jamison: Has the right body at 6-7, 285-pounds, but has an uphill road for anymore than a practice squad spot.
Stephen Bowen: Undersized, needs to show his stuff early to stick around past the first cut.
Samuel Taulealea: Might take some of the wear-and-tear off other NTs, but has to really be special to stick around.

