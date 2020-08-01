Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 03:30 PM

Dak Among Cowboys Vets Returning To The Star

18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dak-Among-Cowboys-Vets-Returning-To-The-Star-hero
Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time this offseason, the majority of the roster was at The Star inside Ford Center on Saturday.

Veterans such as Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, Amari Cooper and Zack Martin were in the building after successfully meeting NFL protocols of testing earlier in the week.

The vets, along with the rookies that showed up last weekend, were together for the first time to undergo team-issued physicals. Other items on Saturday's agenda included taking headshots and video clips for the TV networks used for the game broadcasts. On Sunday, the team is expected to conduct it first official meeting with the players and coaching staff.

While the building has a different look and feel, thanks to a series of reconfigured areas around The Star to meet the NFL's protocols, it was the first opportunity for some of the newer vets such as Andy Dalton, Dontari Poe and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to meet up with their new teammates.

For this week, the players will either begin or continue their strength and conditioning program to get their bodies ready for the start of camp. Around Aug. 12, the players are expected to be on the field for non-padded practices. The following week should start the first padded practices – all at The Star in Frisco.

For now, the NFL is set to begin as scheduled with the Cowboys' first game in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sept. 13.

Inside Access: Veterans Return to the Star in Frisco

For the first time this entire offseason, nearly the entire roster was at The Star in Frisco. Veterans such as Dak Prescott were cleared to be in the building as the team prepares for the start of camp later this month.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Advertising