Dak, D-Law, Jaylon Among Six Team Captains

The Cowboys announced their team captains for the 2019 season, adding a sixth member to the unit this year.

For the third straight year, quarterback Dak Prescott was named a captain, an honor voted on by the players. He will be joined again by veteran guard Zack Martin. Defensive captains were DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith, while special teams captains are Jeff Heath and Chris Jones.

Smith, who recently signed a new contract extension last week, is a first-time captain, but is entering his fourth season and considered one of the leaders on his side of the ball.

The most surprising part is perhaps who didn't make the list. Veteran Jason Witten has long been a captain but after missing all of last season and returning this summer, he has even said as much as "it's their team," regarding the likes of young leaders such as Dak and Martin.