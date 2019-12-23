Dak Prescott: Injured Shoulder Wasn't A Factor

For only the second time this season, the Cowboys did not score a touchdown in a game. Prescott acknowledged some passes got away from him Sunday, most notably a deep ball that just went over wide receiver Tavon Austin's head with four minutes remaining and the offense down eight points.

"That's a touchdown if I put it on him," Prescott said. "Just didn't capitalize. And that's on me.

"I missed some throws. I can't say I had pain or felt it in my shoulder. It could be maybe a lack of reps this week, who knows. It definitely wasn't my shoulder or anything I was feeling."

Prescott sprained his throwing shoulder on a first-quarter run against the Rams last Sunday but was able to finish the game. He was a limited participant in practice during the week and deemed himself "good to go." The Cowboys did not have his game status in question on the final injury report.

Prescott vowed the shoulder issue wouldn't prevent him from playing his normal style. True to his word, he scrambled 7 yards into contact on third-and-10 and landed right on it early in the second quarter. The run set up a 49-yard field goal by Kai Forbath to get Dallas on the scoreboard.

"He's such a warrior. He didn't let on if it was hurting," guard Zack Martin said. "Got a bum shoulder, puts it down and tries to get the first down. It's inspiring to everyone."

But, as has been the case in most of the Cowboys' eight losses, the offense couldn't find traction early. Philadelphia jumped out to 10-0 lead and never trailed Sunday.