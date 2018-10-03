"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, Episode 10 – The Next Level"

It's the beginning of week seven of training camp with 42 ladies remaining, and roster spots for only 36.

Week seven kicks off with media training for the rookie candidates. They will have mock TV interviews with Brenda Teel, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders audition judge and news anchor in Louisiana. The candidates will also have a radio interview with myself and Mickey Spagnola, a DCC audition judge and dallascowboys.com writer and TV personality.

The rookie candidates will be asked a variety of questions from football to pop culture and everything in between. They will be put through tough questions intentionally to see how the training camp candidates will handle it, and the pressures that come from the media. If one of the candidates is not camera ready, this could be the end of the road for them in training camp.

Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell take the girls outside to see who's field ready. But before they see them dance, the famous triangle formation must be made. It's a special moment to find out where you will be positioned on the field all season long. It's a privilege to be the point, but the back row matters too because they are the visitor's side front row. Every position in the triangle is just as important as the next.

It's been a few months since the veterans came back to Texas after leaving the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar shoot in Bimini, The Bahamas. Kelli calls all of the girls into a "Football 101" meeting, where they think they are getting a refresher on all things Dallas Cowboys football. Little do the girls know, there is no football involved, and Kelli is surprising them by showing the final calendars, who graces the covers and who is featured on each month! A very exciting moment for the veterans to see the calendars come to life, and an inspiring moment for the rookie candidates to see what they have to work for.

Melissa Rycroft joins training camp again for a full show off of everything the girls have learned so far. She's joining Kelli and Judy to see who can perform well under pressure. Kelli and Judy find that someone just can't handle all of the added pressures that come from being a DCC. Who will be the next cut?