"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" – Episode 11: Staying Strong

It's the beginning of week eight of training camp in early August, and the Dallas Cowboys' first home preseason game is only two weeks away. Five cuts must be made before the game to have the final roster of 36.

Week eight kicks off with cameo shoot day! Cameo day is a photoshoot session where all the girls take their individual shots for publicity photos. It's full glam for the girls as they get their hair and makeup done to look their absolute best.

Cameo day is the first time that the rookie candidates will wear the fully completed, custom made DCC uniform. They get a taste of what it could be like to be a DCC, so they hope not to lose the uniform that was created just for them. Cameo photos can be make-or-break however, because if they don't look right in the uniform, and don't look right on camera, then they might not be a fit for the squad.

To keep seeing the girls learn and dance in different styles, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell bring in another big name to training camp… Marty Kudelka, Justin Timberlake's exclusive choreographer and artistic director! He teaches the girls a dance with a mix of styles, hoping to help Kelli and Judy weed out the weaker dancers.

Kelli and Judy hold etiquette training for all of the girls at Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco. The girls need to have proper etiquette and poise because they are role models to so many people.

The girls are brought back outside onto the field for Kelli and Judy to get the big picture view. They are looking for memory mistakes, tempo mistakes, or anything that can't be resolved that could be a reason for a cut. The girls are put through a whole game day performance to see who has what it takes to look like a DCC on the field.

Two weeks out from game day, and a scrutinizing week of training camp, Kelli finally finds one more cut to make. It's not an easy cut, and the remaining four cuts will be even harder.