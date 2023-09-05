Dallas Cowboys United Terms and Conditions

Last Updated: June 8, 2023

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 These terms and conditions ("Terms") govern your ("you", "your", "Member") participation in Dallas Cowboys United/Cowboys Crew, The Official Membership of the Dallas Cowboys (the "Program"). The Program benefits are issued and administered by Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops, L.P. ("DCPS", "we," "us," and "our"). By signing up for the Program and registering for a membership (a "Membership"), you agree to comply with these Terms and Conditions and acknowledge that these Terms are subject to the www.united.dallascowboys.com site Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to these Terms, please do not sign up for a Membership. Be sure to return to the Terms periodically to review the most current version of the Terms. We reserve. the right at any time, at our sole discretion, to change or otherwise modify the Terms without prior notice.

1.2 All benefits offered under the Program are at our sole discretion. We reserve the right to limit, modify, alter, waive, or cancel the Program at any time, prospectively or retroactively, with or without notice. We reserve the right to terminate or restrict your use of our service, without notice, for any or no reason whatsoever. Abusive behavior, including threats, beratement, harassment and/or intimidation, is not permitted.

1.3 Due to personalization, no transfers or exchanges are permitted. Please email us at United@DallasCowboys.net for more information.

2. MEMBERSHIP FEE

2.1 Registration into the Program is free for both United and Crew Memberships.

3. PRIVACY AND COMMUNICATION PREFERENCES

3.1 Any personally identifying information submitted through the Program is subject to our privacy policy, the terms of which are incorporated herein. Please review our privacy policy to understand our practices. The date of any changes to our privacy policy will be noted at the top of the policy. By using our service, you are consenting to receive certain communications from us. For example, DCPS may send you newsletters about new features, special offers, promotional announcements and customer surveys via email or other methods. If you no longer want to receive certain non-transactional communications from us, click on the unsubscribe link in our email communications. Please review our privacy policy for further detail on our marketing communications. Additionally, by participating in the Program and/or Program experiences, you agree that DCPS and/or their designees may use your name voice, photograph, image, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Program information and/or statements about the Program or Program experiences for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide (including social media) at the discretion of DCPS without limitation, for an unlimited time and without further compensation or notice.

3.2 By participating in the Program, you consent to receiving electronic communications from DCPS. These communications will include notices about your account (e.g., change in password, confirmation e-mails and other transactional information) and information concerning or related to our service. These communications are part of your relationship with the Program and you receive them as part of the Membership. You agree that any notice, agreements, disclosure or other communications that we send to you electronically will satisfy any legal communication requirements, including that such communications be in writing. Cancellation of a Membership will not automatically opt you out of receiving email communications. You can refer to the Privacy Policy for instructions to opt out of receiving commercial emails from DCPS.

4. TERM

4.1 Your Membership will commence on the date it is registered and will continue until or unless you cancel.

5. MEMBERSHIP CANCELLATION

5.1 You have the right to cancel your Membership at any time. To cancel your membership, go to your "My Account" page and clock the "Cancel" link under the subscriptions tab. You can also cancel your Membership by providing written notice at (i) United@DallasCowboys.net or (ii) One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, Texas, 75034, Attention: Dallas Cowboys United.

6. DISCLAIMERS; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

6.1 THE PROGRAM IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS. DALLAS COWBOYS PRO SHOPS, L.P., DALLAS COWBOYS MERCHANDISING, LTD., DALLAS COWBOYS FOOTBALL CLUB, LTD., COWBOYS STADIUM, L.P., LEGENDS HOSPITALITY, LLC, AT&T SERVICES, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVES ("PROVIDERS") DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS AND IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT IN ANY WAY RELATED TO THE PROGRAM. PROVIDERS MAKE NO WARRANTY THAT THE (i) PROGRAM WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS, OR (ii) PROGRAM WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR-FREE. IN NO EVENT WILL PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED PROGRAM, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO YOUR USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE PROGRAM, OR UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR ALTERATION OF YOUR PROGRAM DATA. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES OR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES. ACCORDINGLY, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY

NOT APPLY TO YOU.

7. GOVERNING LAW

7.1 These Terms, and the respective rights and obligations of the parties hereunder, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to conflict of law principles.

8. BINDING ARBITRATION

8.1 Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Terms (including any breach thereof) shall be settled by confidential arbitration in Dallas, Texas and administered by the American Arbitration Association under its Commercial Arbitration Rules. Judgment on the award rendered by the arbitrator may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis and shall not be consolidated with any claim or controversy of any other party. The foregoing shall not preclude DCPS, from seeking any injunctive relief in State or Federal courts.