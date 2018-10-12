David Irving: Football Is My No. 1 Priority

"I don't post a lot of videos of me working out or practicing, but that's probably because I'm working out and practicing," he said. "But yes, I love football and I am passionate. This is my No. 1 priority."

As much as Irving might prefer not to see his personal life in the news, he said he's learned not to let it get to him.

"Honestly, nothing really bothers me at this point," he said. "It was so tough back in April and whatnot that now nothing really bothers me. It just made me tougher."

Those personal issues appear to have subsided enough for Irving to come back to work. He returned to the Cowboys' facility on Thursday, and he has practiced two days in a row heading into the weekend.

Whether that means he'll be available to play against Jacksonville remains to be seen, but Irving said he'll be ready if called upon. Defensive captain Tyrone Crawford said this week that Irving is talented enough to make an impact despite not getting many reps – which Irving said he appreciated.

"I take that as a compliment," he said. "I feel good, I do. I feel good – but only time will tell. We'll see Sunday."

Until he once again takes the field for the Cowboys, Irving's off-field baggage is going to be a topic of discussion. But back within the friendly confines of his team's locker room, Irving said he's ready for a new start.