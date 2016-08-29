Dax Swanson Trying His Hand At Punt Returns For First Time Since 2008

Aug 29, 2016 at 02:57 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It's surprising to hear, given how good he is at it, but Dax Swanson hadn't returned a punt in almost a decade.

Swanson certainly wasn't planning on doing it for the Cowboys, either – up until he had a conversation with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during the Aug. 13 preseason game against the Rams.

"I was on the sideline in the first or second quarter – just randomly. It was Bisaccia," Swanson said. "He was just like -- the offense was up, and he walked past me like 'Can you return kicks?'

"I was like 'Yeah,' and he was like 'Why didn't you tell me?' and I was like 'I don't know, I just haven't been back there in so long.'"

Swanson last handled that duty in 2008 as a senior at La Vega High School in Waco, Texas. But looking at him in two preseason games, you'd have no idea he took an eight-year hiatus.

Against Miami on Aug. 19, he had a winding, 27-yard return through the heart of the Dolphins defense. Last Thursday against the Seahawks, he averaged seven yards per return on three attempts – though he had a 67-yard touchdown return nullified by an unnecessary penalty.

It's a good bet Swanon will have a few more opportunities this Thursday against Houston, as he seeks to prove his versatility ahead of final roster cuts.

"It's a big confidence thing for me, just knowing that putting me in a different position and me being able to execute – trying to do as much as I can and be a guy they can put in different spots and depend on," he said.

-- David Helman

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

En Resumen: Cowboys vencen a los Titans, 27-13

Dak Prescott y los Cowboys superaron un segundo cuarto de mala comunicación y errores para vencer a los Titans, 27-13.

news

Schultz Helps Cowboys Out Of A Very Tight Spot

If nothing else we reconfirmed a tight end can be a quarterback's best friend.

news

Dak: 'Boys Learning Lessons for Playoffs

Never apologize for a win in the NFL, but it's also true that Dak Prescott understands the Cowboys aren't playing clean football yet.

news

Cowboys No Strangers To Another O-line Shuffle

The Cowboys brought back a win from Nashville on Thursday, but in exchange it cost them another injury to the offensive line and yet another shuffle up front. That's just been par for the course this season.

Advertising