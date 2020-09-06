Deep Blue: Connor Williams Overcame Bullied Past 

Usually, these documentaries cover a player or period of time from the past, but it's not every day when an inspiring story occurs on a player still on the roster, and with so much of his future ahead of him.

But the story of Connor Williams is not a usual one. You won't find many NFL players, especially offensive linemen, who dealt with bullying in their childhood. But that was the case for Williams, who had to overcome many such adversities in his life to become not only a standout athlete in high school, but a starter for the University of Texas and an eventual second-round draft pick of his hometown team.