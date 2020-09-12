Deep Blue: The Birth of a Franchise 

Deep Blue, the Cowboys' award-winning documentary series, continues with the fourth and final installment of Season 6 – The Birth of a Franchise.

In celebration of the Cowboys' 60th anniversary, the team decided to take a look back at how it all began. How one man, Clint Murchison Jr., brought together Tex Schramm, Tom Landry and Gil Brandt, who together created a dynasty.

But while those three now all have busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Murchison is often overlooked. However, without him, the Dallas Cowboys would not be what they are today. In fact, they may not have existed at all.

"He had access to resources, and he had a vision," said Burk Murchison, the middle of Clint's three sons. "And he had the drive to get it done."

This documentary tells the story of how Murchison looked into actually buying other franchises, and how he overcame those NFL owners who didn't want expansion. It also explores how the first team was actually built, from Brandt beating the bushes to find any kind of talent to Schramm negotiating the terms of the expansion draft.

And it's all told through interviews with family members, former players, Cowboys historians and Brandt himself, as well as never before heard tapes of phone conversations between Murchison, Schramm and minority owner Bedford Wynne.

Today, they are America's Team, but 60 years ago, the Cowboys were simply the vision and passion of one man, Clint Murchison Jr. Learn more about him and how the Cowboys came to be with Deep Blue's The Birth of a Franchise.