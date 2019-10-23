Defense Wants To "Raise The Bar" After The Bye

"And I think you can point to our energy, the level of intensity and the consistency of it," he said. "Consistency – it's the nature of that mentality that's going to carry us through."

The Cowboys had a shorter, lighter practice Wednesday and will do the same Thursday before taking the bye weekend off. Ten defensive starters and key rotation players were rested, including cornerback Byron Jones, defensive ends

DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. The team is optimistic Quinn (rib) and Vander Esch (neck) can get back to work after the bye.

It's a long season. The Cowboys have a chance to heal up before the home stretch begins Nov. 4 at the Giants.

But they aren't satisfied with last Sunday's breakthrough game.