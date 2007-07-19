Defensive Ends Stocked, But Lacking DT Depth

Fitting In Projected Starters:

Solid Backups:

Uphill Climb:

- Time to shine; Cowboys ready to see something big. But no one knows that more than Spears.- Ditto here. We'll see if a new scheme can help these two ends make more plays.- Could be the one player the Cowboys just can't lose to injury. No depth to speak of behind him.- Showed some promise as a rookie, and could be moved around to different spots this year.-Might not be a starter, but he's close. Just seems to make plays when he's in the game.- On the verge of becoming a reliable backup. Can help his cause if he can play some tackle, too.- Akin's younger brother should be ready to compete after long NFL Europa season.- Never made a difference in camp last year, and can't afford to let that happen again.Ola Dagunduro (DT) - Might have the best shot of making the team among this year's rookie free agents.- Might have the hardest time making the team among this year's rookie free agents.