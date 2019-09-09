Did Dak Prescott Just Boost His Asking Price?

"I'm turning the page and I'm worried about the Washington Redskins," he said. "I have people that handle that, and my focus is on this team, on the football game. I think as long as I can continue to do that, this team will do things like we did tonight. That's been out of my focus for the past week and I told you guys that."

Circling back to the joke, if the Cowboys keep getting results like they did on Sunday afternoon, then Prescott won't need to worry about his contract. His performance saw him become the first quarterback in Cowboys franchise history to post a perfect passer rating while throwing a minimum of 20 passes.

"I've been seeing it all offseason, throughout training camp, and I expect nothing less," said Randall Cobb. "The way he played tonight is what we expect to see, week in and week out."

If that's true, it'd signal a significant step forward for the Cowboys and their offense. Prescott has been fantastic to this point in his career, but gaudy passing stats haven't been a big part of his resume. Sunday was just the sixth 300-yard passing performance of his career, and just his second time hitting the 400-yard mark.

Add in the four touchdowns, which is just the second time he's hit that milestone, and it could be a big boost for an offense that already boasts one of the league's best running games.