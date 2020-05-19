Monday, May 18, 2020 10:30 PM

Did LeBron Consider The Cowboys In 2011?

David Helman

We've been revisiting a lot of old memories while we wait on sports to return. Instead of past great moments, what about a great "what if" scenario?

It's long been known that LeBron James, the 16-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA champion and current Los Angeles Laker, grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. Apparently, he once considered making the transition to Dallas Cowboys player.

James appeared on "Uninterrupted" on Monday night to talk about the acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," as well as his own memories of MJ. In addition, he talked about his history with football — as well as his flirtation with returning to the gridiron during the 2011 NFL lockout.

"I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer ... we really started to actually train to be a football player," James said. "We started to clock our time in the 40, we started to add a little bit more to our bench presses and things of that nature."

This wouldn't have come out of nowhere. James played wide receiver in high school and was a first-team, all-state player. He was recruited by the likes of Notre Dame and Ohio State before ultimately deciding to focus on basketball. 

And throughout this training process, James said that his trainer kept joking how great it would be to go down to Irving, Texas -- the Cowboys' former home, when they were located at Valley Ranch.

Of course, nothing ever came of it. The lockout ended during the summer of 2011. James, fresh off an NBA Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, would go on to win his first championship the following summer. Obviously, he's still playing basketball to this day.

But James' longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, did acknowledge that Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones went as far as to send James a contract. He has it framed to this day.

Clearly, James' career choice worked out just fine. But in a time where sports are in a bizarre standstill, it's fun to think about.

You can watch the full interview here:

