Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show 

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The halftime show for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game has become an iconic event in itself.

And once again, the Cowboys will be hosting another legendary icon to perform.

Dolly Parton, an 11-time Grammy award winner and country music generational icon, will be the performer at halftime of the Cowboys' November 23 game with Washington at AT&T Stadium.

The annual show serves is the opening act for The Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Kickoff fundraising campaign.

Parton, who has 25 career No. 1 songs, was a co-host for the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco along with Garth Brooks earlier this year in May.

Since 1997, the Cowboys have had some of the biggest entertainers in the world perform at the halftime, starting with Reba McEntire. Others include Randy Travis, Clint Black, Jessica Simpson, Creed, LeeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith, Destiny's Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarskon, Daughtry, Keith Urban, Enrique Inglesias, Kenny Chesney, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Meghan Trainor, Luke Combs and the Jonas Brothers.

