Don't Forget About These Five Plays

3. Big Strike To Holmes

Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips called this one the play that stood out the most after the game. The Cowboys were rolling, leading 13-3 and had the Steelers just where they wanted them. After two big plays by Kevin Burnett - a sack and then a big hit that forced an incomplete pass - the Steelers faced third-and-16 from their own 20 with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter. With the way Pittsburgh had been punting into the wind, a stop on third down would've likely given the Cowboys possession near midfield, up 10 heading into the fourth. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger fired a deep ball to Santonio Holmes, who hauled in a 47-yard bomb over Terence Newman. The Steelers would not score on the drive, but it certainly flipped the field position in their favor.