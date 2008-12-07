Don't Forget About These Five Plays

1. Bad Bounce On Punt
With a scoreless game early in the second quarter, the Cowboys figured to get great field position, especially after a shank punt by the Steelers that bounced near the Pittsburgh 35. However, the punt was so short that it bounced right into Cowboys safety Tra Battle, who was trying to block for a potential return. The Steelers recovered at their own 41. While they didn't get a first down, they did punt the ball deep into Dallas territory and on the first play, Tony Romo threw an interception that led to a field goal, the first points of the game.
2. Nick Folk's FG
When the Cowboys' kicker split the uprights just before halftime on a 44-yard field goal, you would've thought it was a game-winner based on the reaction. Folk gave two fist-pumps, Wade Phillips had his hands raised in the air and Romo had a fist pump before leading the team into the locker room. It only tied the game, but it gave the Cowboys a huge jolt of momentum, which they used to score 10 straight points against the Steelers in the third quarter.
3. Big Strike To Holmes
Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips called this one the play that stood out the most after the game. The Cowboys were rolling, leading 13-3 and had the Steelers just where they wanted them. After two big plays by Kevin Burnett - a sack and then a big hit that forced an incomplete pass - the Steelers faced third-and-16 from their own 20 with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter. With the way Pittsburgh had been punting into the wind, a stop on third down would've likely given the Cowboys possession near midfield, up 10 heading into the fourth. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger fired a deep ball to Santonio Holmes, who hauled in a 47-yard bomb over Terence Newman. The Steelers would not score on the drive, but it certainly flipped the field position in their favor.
4. Holmes' Big Return
With the Cowboys still clinging to a 10-point lead midway through the fourth, Holmes scooped up a rolling punt near midfield and raced 35 yards down the sideline, giving Pittsburgh the ball at the 25. While they couldn't even get a first down, the Steelers managed to chip into the lead with a field goal, cutting Dallas' margin to 13-6.
5. Another Short Punt
The Cowboys got a gift from Steelers kicker Jeff Reed, who booted the kickoff out of bounds, giving the Cowboys the ball at their 40 and nursing a touchdown lead. But after being forced to punt from their own 44, Sam Paulescu kicked just a 22-yard punt out of bounds himself, giving Pittsburgh the ball at its 33. From there, the Steelers marched down and scored. Another 20 yards on the punt puts much more pressure on the offense to execute, especially with so much field in front of them.