Don't Forget About These Five Plays . . .

1. Romo's Interception
The Cowboys were starting to roll on the Eagles. Leading 14-6 with the ball back late in the first quarter, Tony Romo gave Philadelphia a gift after avoiding a sack. He fired a pass into the hands of cornerback Asante Samuel, whose 14-yard return led to a Brian Westbrook touchdown, cutting the lead to one and putting Philadelphia back in the game.
2. Stanback's Fumbled Kickoff
With the Eagles trying a new tactic to avoid kicking the ball deep to Felix Jones, who had just torched them with a 98-yard touchdown, the next kickoff squibbed down to Isaiah Stanback, who let the ball go through his legs. He finally retrieved it at the goal line, only to bring it out five yards. Two plays later, Tony Romo fumbled in the end zone, recovered by the Eagles for a go-ahead touchdown, completely swinging the momentum back to Philly.
3. Witten Over The Middle
While tight end Jason Witten, who played with pain after suffering a separated right shoulder, made a huge catch over the middle at the end of the game to set up the game-winning score, his grab just before halftime was big, too. With the Eagles leading 30-21 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Romo lofted a perfect pass to Witten for 42 yards over the middle to the Eagles' 33. That was enough time for Nick Folk to blast a 51-yard field goal, cutting the lead to six and giving the Cowboys some momentum back heading into the locker room.
4. Cole's Unnecessary Roughness
With one shove to the face, the Cowboys go from first-and-15 at their own 38, to a first down at the Eagles' 42. Tony Curtis was flagged for a false start just before the snap, but Eagles' defensive end Trent Cole was too aggressive in shoving Curtis to the ground, hitting him in the face, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty. The Cowboys took advantage by scoring just four plays later on Romo's 17-yard pass to Barber, giving them the lead again, 31-30.
5. McNabb, Westbrook Cough It Up
The Eagles had taken the Cowboys' best shots, but were still standing tall in the middle of the ring, leading the game by three midway through the fourth. But on a first-down play from the Cowboys' 33, Westbrook never got a clean grip on a Donovan McNabb handoff, fumbling it away to defensive tackle Jay Ratliff. The Cowboys used the gift to march the field in seven plays, resulting in Barber's go-ahead and game-winning touchdown with a 1-yard run with 4:40 to play.
In a game filled with electrifying plays and highlights, there are always a few that get lost. These five might not be the most exciting of plays, but helped set up the rest.