Don't Forget About These Five Plays . . .

Sep 15, 2008 at 07:35 PM

1. Romo's Interception
The Cowboys were starting to roll on the Eagles. Leading 14-6 with the ball back late in the first quarter, Tony Romo gave Philadelphia a gift after avoiding a sack. He fired a pass into the hands of cornerback Asante Samuel, whose 14-yard return led to a Brian Westbrook touchdown, cutting the lead to one and putting Philadelphia back in the game.

2. Stanback's Fumbled Kickoff
With the Eagles trying a new tactic to avoid kicking the ball deep to Felix Jones, who had just torched them with a 98-yard touchdown, the next kickoff squibbed down to Isaiah Stanback, who let the ball go through his legs. He finally retrieved it at the goal line, only to bring it out five yards. Two plays later, Tony Romo fumbled in the end zone, recovered by the Eagles for a go-ahead touchdown, completely swinging the momentum back to Philly.

3. Witten Over The Middle
While tight end Jason Witten, who played with pain after suffering a separated right shoulder, made a huge catch over the middle at the end of the game to set up the game-winning score, his grab just before halftime was big, too. With the Eagles leading 30-21 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Romo lofted a perfect pass to Witten for 42 yards over the middle to the Eagles' 33. That was enough time for Nick Folk to blast a 51-yard field goal, cutting the lead to six and giving the Cowboys some momentum back heading into the locker room.

4. Cole's Unnecessary Roughness
With one shove to the face, the Cowboys go from first-and-15 at their own 38, to a first down at the Eagles' 42. Tony Curtis was flagged for a false start just before the snap, but Eagles' defensive end Trent Cole was too aggressive in shoving Curtis to the ground, hitting him in the face, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty. The Cowboys took advantage by scoring just four plays later on Romo's 17-yard pass to Barber, giving them the lead again, 31-30.

5. McNabb, Westbrook Cough It Up
The Eagles had taken the Cowboys' best shots, but were still standing tall in the middle of the ring, leading the game by three midway through the fourth. But on a first-down play from the Cowboys' 33, Westbrook never got a clean grip on a Donovan McNabb handoff, fumbling it away to defensive tackle Jay Ratliff. The Cowboys used the gift to march the field in seven plays, resulting in Barber's go-ahead and game-winning touchdown with a 1-yard run with 4:40 to play.

In a game filled with electrifying plays and highlights, there are always a few that get lost. These five might not be the most exciting of plays, but helped set up the rest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: Zeke Officially Back vs. Vikes, Barr Out

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Fix The Run-D, Slow The Skol

Though the Cowboys defensive struggles in the run game took up most of the headlines this week, the high-powered Vikings offense will be waiting for them on Sunday in a pivotal NFC clash.

news

Podcast Picks: On-Air Hosts Give Sunday Predictions

As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game with the Vikings, we've compiled the picks from all the shows to see what our "experts" think will happen in Minnesota.

news

Spagnola: About To Find Out About This Here Team

With two games against tough opponents coming up, the Cowboys, and in particular the defense, are about to find out who they are.

Advertising