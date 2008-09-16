Don't Forget About These Five Plays . . .

3. Witten Over The Middle

While tight end Jason Witten, who played with pain after suffering a separated right shoulder, made a huge catch over the middle at the end of the game to set up the game-winning score, his grab just before halftime was big, too. With the Eagles leading 30-21 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Romo lofted a perfect pass to Witten for 42 yards over the middle to the Eagles' 33. That was enough time for Nick Folk to blast a 51-yard field goal, cutting the lead to six and giving the Cowboys some momentum back heading into the locker room.