ARLINGTON, Texas – For the second straight game here at AT&T Stadium, more than 80 combined points were put on the scoreboard. But fortunately for the Cowboys, they got 51 of them, cruising to a 51-30 win over the Titans.

The game featured seven touchdowns by the Cowboys, with six different players finding the end zone. Still, games like this can make us forget some of the early plays that could've changed the outcome. Here are five to remember:

Prescott's fourth-down scramble – On the first drive of the game, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-2 at the Titans' 4-yard line and went for the first down. Dak Prescott's alert scramble up the middle was close to the line needed to gain, but the officials – and then the replay booth – confirmed Prescott moved the chains. He also fumbled on the play, but the officials ruled he was down. The Cowboys not only scored a touchdown to take the 6-0 lead, but the Titans lost a challenge and a timeout in the process.

Pickens' tipped pass saves INT – On the Cowboys' second drive of the game, leading 6-3, Prescott was rushed in the pocket and fired a pass over the head of George Pickens, who just got his hand up in time to deflect the pass, which fell incomplete. But the deflection actually saved an interception, as Titans cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was right in position to make the pick before Pickens got his hand up. That saved a turnover, and the Cowboys continued the drive, scoring another touchdown for a 13-3 lead.

Barron two tackles in bounds – Before the half, the Cowboys led 27-6, but Tennessee was on the move, looking to make it a 14-point deficit at the break. The Titans got to the Cowboys' 17-yard line with 28 seconds left, but a short pass to Daniel Bellinger was stopped by linebacker Justin Barron in bounds, forcing the Titans to call their last timeout. And on the next play, Cam Ward scrambled in the pocket, but Barron again got to him before he went out of bounds. The tackle forced the Titans to hurry up and spike the ball on third down, saving time for a field goal. Those plays made the difference in keeping the Cowboys up 27-9, rather than 27-13.

Pickens provides big answer – The Titans needed less than two minutes to score in the second half, driving for a touchdown and trimming the lead to 11. But the Cowboys came right back two plays later when Prescott hit Pickens over the middle for a 31-yard gain to the Tennessee 34. That was the answer the Cowboys needed as they promptly drove down and scored yet another touchdown, pushing the lead back to 18 and leaving little doubt the offense would not be stopped on this day.