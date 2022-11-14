Don't Forget These 5: Crucial Holding Call in OT

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – There were so many storylines heading into this game, and then so many during the game – a game in which four quarters wasn't enough to decide.

Despite all the yards and touchdowns by both teams, there were those plays that often get unnoticed but still changed the outcome. Here are the "hidden" plays to remember.

Double whammy on Packers TD – One minute it looked like the Cowboys were going to go up 14 points after a turnover and a 7-0 lead. The next minute, the game is tied after Dak Prescott threw an interception, followed by a long return from Rudy Ford and then a long touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to Christian Watson. But what made it worse was cornerback Anthony Brown suffering a concussion on the play. That knocked him out of the game and forced the Cowboys to play with two young corners, Kelvin Joseph and DaRon Bland, who were picked on by Rodgers the rest of the game.

Packers stay alive with TD – Again, it's rare to find touchdowns as plays to remember, but let's not forget what happens if Green Bay doesn't score early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys led 28-14 and had the Packers facing fourth-and-7 at the Dallas 39-yard line. It wasn't an ideal spot to go for it, but the Packers were running out of time so Rodgers threw arguably his best pass of the day, hitting Watson in stride for the 39-yard touchdown, and just like that, it's a game again. If they miss that, Dallas takes over, up 14, and it's likely going to get ugly for the Packers.

Watson's shortest catch was big too – After catching two long passes for touchdowns, Watson also changed the game with a 3-yard catch midway through the fourth. The Cowboys led 28-21 and had Green Bay on a third-and-2 from its 19-yard line with 7:46 to play. Rodgers was rushed into a throw and hit Watson over the middle for a catch low to the ground. The 3-yard reception moved the sticks and eventually led the Packers to the end zone as Rodgers hit Watson again to tie the game.

Jones breaks away, recovers his own – With the Cowboys leading 28-21 and trying to hold off the Packers in the fourth quarter, Aaron Jones was seemingly stopped for a loss on second-and-6, but spun away and took off for a 25-yard run. At the end he fumbled the ball, but was able to recover it with 4:45 left in the game. How big would a turnover have been at that moment? Instead, the Packers scored with 2:33 left to tie it up.