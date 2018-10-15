Don't Forget These 5 Plays: Dak's Double-Dribble

Early pass to Gallup – Say what you want about the Cowboys' dominance in this game, there had to be some question marks even from within about how the offense could move the ball. Sure, they might've been confident, but they still had to go out and perform. So the early pass to Michael Gallup on third-and-9 not only accumulated 27 yards, but it gave a boost to the entire offense, team and even the crowd that, yes, the Cowboys can move the football. It led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.