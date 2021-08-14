Don't Forget These 5: Starting To See Neal's Role?

Don't forget this roster rule – With the amount of injuries the Cowboys sustained Friday night, it's a bit early to start assessing how serious each of them are and how long the guys could miss. But don't forget the fact that if teams designate a player for IR-Return, meaning he could be back in either three or six weeks, he's got to be on the final 53-man roster for at least one day. Again, not to say we know how long guys like McKeon or Malik Turner or even Neville Gallimore will be out, they might be candidates for a player that isn't ready for the start of the season but can return later. That can lead to some tricky roster maneuvering when it's time to trim the roster.