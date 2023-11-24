Don't forget these plays: CeeDee jumps on a fumble 

ARLINGTON, Texas – This game will be remembered for Dak Prescott's four touchdown passes, or DaRon Bland's record-setting interception return for a touchdown as the Cowboys won their 13th straight game at home.

However, here are some plays that might not be remembered but were significant in the final score.

Pass to Ferguson from the end zone – With the Cowboys backed up to their 5-yard line, Prescott stood in the end zone and fired one of his best throws of the season to Jake Ferguson for a 35-yard completion right down the seam of the field. The pass ignited a 90-yard drive that ended with a Rico Dowdle touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

CeeDee recovers a fumble on scoring drive – On the first scoring drive of the game, CeeDee Lamb was flagged for holding and a false start to get the offense backed up. But on a big pass to Tony Pollard, the ball popped out at the end, but Lamb was there to pounce on it at the 22-yard line to save the possession. Just a few minutes later, Dowdle scored to grab the early lead.

Brooks catches deflected pass before halftime – The Cowboys found themselves in a close game just before halftime, leading 13-10. But on a second-and-long, Prescott's pass to Jalen Tolbert was popped in the air, only to be caught by Jalen Brooks for a 24-yard gain, the longest of his career. That led to a quick touchdown by Pollard to give the Cowboys a more comfortable 20-10 halftime lead.

Gilmore PBU before fourth down – With the Commanders trying to cut into the 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, Sam Howell went deep on third-and-1 but his pass to Terry McLaurin was broken up by Stephon Gilmore near the goal line. That led to fourth down, where the Commanders were stuffed for a 2-yard loss, wasting a chance to score.