Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't forget these plays: Dowdle's drop, then big catch

Jan 07, 2024 at 07:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Don’t-forget-these-plays--Dowdle’s-drop,-then-big-catch-hero

LANDOVER, MD – The Cowboys had a few bad breaks early in the first half and so found themselves in a close game. But sticking to the course, they were able to regroup and pull away with a convincing victory to finish the regular season at 12-5 and win the NFC East.

Still, there were a few plays that could've changed the course of the game that might go unnoticed but were difference-makers in the outcome.

Fourth-down stop by Clark, defense – The Cowboys didn't have a lot of success stopping the Commanders on fourth down, but on Washington's first possession of the game, the offense got to the Dallas 31-yard line, thanks to one fourth-down conversion already during the drive. It was clear the Commanders were trying to shake it up with trick plays and playing loose. But on fourth-and-2, the Commanders were stopped on another reverse play, first by linebacker Damone Clark and then a host of defenders, to take over on downs. That not only stopped Washington from getting some early momentum, but the Cowboys took over and promptly drove for a touchdown.

Late hit from Washington LB on Lamb – The Cowboys trailed, 10-7, in the second quarter and didn't exactly have momentum on their side. After a first-down pass to CeeDee Lamb for 8 yards, the Commanders were flagged for a 15-yard penalty when linebacker Cody Barton was called for a late hit on Lamb to his helmet. The extra 15 yards pushed the ball up to Washington's 48. The Cowboys then needed just six plays to get into the end zone on a 1-yard run by Tony Pollard and take the lead.

Dowdle's dropped pass before the catch – What's the saying again? If at first you don't succeed … try again? The Cowboys took it to heart just before halftime when Dak Prescott threw a pass to Rico Dowdle in the left flat. He was wide open but dropped the ball with a lot of green grass in front of him. But on second down, Dallas ran the exact same play and Prescott again threw it to the running back, who caught it this time and rumbled 32 yards down the sideline. That got the Cowboys in position to score again, pushing their lead to 21-10 at halftime.

Consecutive third-and-5 conversions – Let's go with two plays here that occurred close to each other in the early third quarter. Leading 21-10, the Cowboys needed to establish a drive to take complete control. On a third-and-5, Prescott hit Lamb for 10 yards to get near midfield. Later, a third-and-5 was converted on a 7-yard pass to Jake Ferguson. That extended the drive that led to a touchdown by Lamb, giving Dallas an 18-point lead.

Parsons' sack puts game away – Not that a 28-10 lead wasn't already in command, but the Cowboys were able to put the Commanders away after a third-down sack by Micah Parsons midway through the third quarter. The 9-yard loss forced a punt that was blocked by Peyton Hendershot. Dallas took over at the 9, and after two penalties, still managed to score on a pass to Brandin Cooks, giving the Cowboys a 35-10 lead.

Related Content

news

Don't forget these plays: Entire final 2-point fiasco

Plays that might get forgotten include some missed chances by the Lions in the red zone, and of course the final 2-point conversion attempts.
news

Don't forget these plays: Facemask on final drive 

Plays that might get forgotten include the two runs right before the fumble on the 1-yard line early in the game.
news

Don't forget these plays: Drive-extending penalties

Plays that might get forgotten include a no-challenge on a fumble and several penalties that extended Buffalo drives. 
news

Don't forget these plays: Picked up flag leads to TD

Plays that might get forgotten include the holding call that wasn't, along with two penalties on an Eagles' cornerback on the same play.
news

Don't forget these plays: drop leads to 4th-down stop

Plays that might get forgotten include a dropped pass by Tyler Lockett that led to the Cowboys' fourth-down stop.
news

Don't forget these plays: CeeDee jumps on a fumble 

Plays that might get forgotten include CeeDee Lamb bouncing back from two penalties on one drive to recover a fumble that led to a touchdown.
news

Don't forget these plays: Lamb's TD after late hit

Plays that might get forgotten include a defensive penalty by the Panthers before halftime that led to the Cowboys grabbing a two-score lead.
news

Don't forget these plays: Tyler Smith's tackle

Plays that might get forgotten include a touchdown-saving tackle by Tyler Smith that kept the Giants out of the end zone.
news

Don't forget these plays: False start in final seconds

Plays that might get forgotten include a false start penalty on the 6-yard line that prevented a game-winning score.
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty extends drive

 Plays that might get forgotten include an early defensive penalty on the Rams that negated a sack and allowed the Cowboys to strike first. 
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty on 3rd-and-18   

Plays that might get forgotten include a defensive penalty by the Chargers on third-and-long that led to the Cowboys' game-winning field goal.
Advertising