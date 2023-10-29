Don't forget these plays: LA penalty extends drive

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys had all kinds of big plays, from long touchdown passes to defensive scores to a safety on a blocked punt.

But here are some plays that might not be remembered but were significant to the final score.

Rams penalty saves Cowboys from rough start – Things were not looking so great for the Cowboys offense in their first series. On third-and-11, Dak Prescott was sacked for the second time, however, an illegal contact penalty on Quentin Lake gave the Cowboys an automatic first down. Lake was trying to guard CeeDee Lamb, who ended up making three catches on the drive, which ended with a touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson. Without that penalty, it's likely the Rams get the ball around midfield in a scoreless game.

Cowboys snuff out reverse which leads to FG – The Rams had just picked up a first down on their first drive and were knocking on the door to tie the game early in the first quarter. But on first down at the Cowboys' 17-yard line, the Rams tried an end-around reverse to the speedy Tutu Atwell in hopes of breaking a big play. But DeMarcus Lawrence, among others, was there to stuff the run for no gain. The Cowboys were able to get off the field on the next two plays to hold the Rams to a field goal and prevent them from gaining momentum by tying the game.

Defense turns it up after pick-six – As if DaRon Bland's interception return wasn't big enough for a 17-3 lead, but the following drive was just as dominant. On first down, Jayron Kearse stopped Tyler Higbee for a 3-yard loss on a catch, followed by a sack from Micah Parsons two plays later, which led to a fourth-and-long. That helped the Cowboys be aggressive enough to block a punt by Sam Williams for a safety.

Failed two-point play before halftime – The Rams were able to score a touchdown at the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 33-9, but the two-point conversion failed when Matthew Stafford was rushed and hurried his throw. However, Stafford also suffered a thumb injury when his right thumb slammed into Mazi Smith's helmet. Stafford was able to come back and play some into the third quarter and lead another touchdown drive, but he eventually was removed from the game, ending the Rams' chances of coming back.