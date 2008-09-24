Double Owens, But Beware Others Getting Open

Sep 24, 2008 at 10:08 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?
While I'm sure KaVontae Turpin and John Fassel are excited about the new kickoff return rules, and I believe it should make the game more exciting, will it change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?