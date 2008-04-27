Draft Notes: Trades Have Long-term Gain

Apr 27, 2008 at 01:59 PM

"I have talked with (former Arkansas athletic director) Frank Broyles several times in the last year and I know Houston Nutt very well," Jones said of the former Arkansas football coach, who recruited and coached Felix Jones the last three seasons. "So we feel like we knew a lot about him. And at the end of the day, we just kept hearing over and over what a great worker this guy is. That when it's said and done, he does whatever it takes to get the job done."
**

Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is expected to wear No. 21 in honor of his friend Deion Sanders. Jones wore No. 32 in his two seasons with the Titans.
**

