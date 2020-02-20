Draft Show Recap: Potential Combine Risers?

Feb 20, 2020 at 05:30 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Somehow, the NFL Combine is already upon us.

NFL clubs and prospective draft picks begin arriving in Indianapolis as early as Sunday, as the league's annual scouting extravaganza begins again. From onfield workouts medical evaluations to private interviews, it's the largest information gathering session of the draft season.

Naturally, the members of "The Draft Show" got together Thursday morning to preview next week's action and what to expect.

Here are some quick highlights:

  • (2:30) – The first segment of the show focused on the overall theme of the NFL Combine. From the changes in the schedule to the different types of drills, the guys went through a cheat sheet of what can you expect. That included a cheat sheet (15:30) of all the different drills and why they do (or don't) matter.
  • (25:00) – The second segment, as always, featured fan questions. This week, the guys tackled the topic of whether or not the Cowboys would draft a quarterback as early as the second round. They also considered the possibility of trading down from pick No. 17 (30:00) and what it would take for the Cowboys to make that move. They also talked about the importance of a good interview for some prospects (42:00).
  • The final segment (48:00) – focused on specific players with the potential to improve or damage their draft stock. From Terrell Lewis to Collin Johnson, the guys talked about guys who could stand to benefit from a big week.

Check out the full show:

