Draft Talk

DeCastro said he allowed only one sack during his collegiate career and none in the last two seasons
What are your recollections of Jim Harbaugh?
DeCastro: He's an enthusiastic guy who demanded a lot out of us. He works very hard -- dedication every day, on and off the field. It was huge.
When you went to Stanford, did you think you were going to play center?
DeCastro:I didn't know. I was just going there, and wherever they wanted me to play, I was going to play.
You moved around when you got there?
DeCastro: Yeah -- I played all three positions my freshman year, on the scout team.
Would it be meaningful for somebody at your position to go in the top 15?
DeCastro: Of course, Definitely.
What are your best characteristics?
DeCastro: Oh, I don't know -- I guess teams would have to see that. I'm aggressive, I'm a hard worker, but I really don't like talking about myself, so...
What is it that you do best?
DeCastro:Um ... play football. Play football better than anyone? That's what it's about. I work harder.
How closely did you follow the Harbaugh 49ers?
DeCastro:Very close. It was cool - the same offense we ran. I noticed that on a lot of plays, I knew exactly what they were running most of the time. And the same play calls. It was fun to watch. I'm always cheering for the old coaches.
How did Harbaugh accelerate your development as a lineman?
DeCastro:The pro-style system was great. Run blocking, pass blocking. You come to here [the NFL] and the terminology is the same for a lot of teams in the West Coast Offense.
When you came out of high school, how big were you?
DeCastro:When I first got to Stanford, I was about 300 pounds.
Do you keep up with NFL teams that need guards?
DeCastro: Not really, I don't really worry about it. I just control what I can control -- come to the combine, perform the best I can, and be myself. I'm just going to do my best -- run, jump, lift, do the interviews, and they can make the decisions. It's not mine to make.
With the NFL pass rush, what's the value of taking an offensive lineman high in the draft?
DeCastro:Just a good football player -- that's it. The value? You'd have to ask the teams.
Do you think offensive linemen are more important these days?
DeCastro: I think offensive lineman is an important position. I know tackles are valued more than guards, but I think that just having a good offensive line is important.
Why did you come out early?
DeCastro:I talked to my coaches, and I thought it was the best decision to turn my paperwork in to the NFL committee.
I know you met with the Cowboys. Did you follow the Cowboys at all growing up?
DeCastro: I'm from Seattle, so I followed the Seahawks growing up. I obviously follow the Cowboys, they're a national team. They're on TV a lot, so, of course.
Do you like the interviews?
DeCastro:I actually do -- it's easy for me to just talk about football and be myself. I enjoy it.
Where are you in your development as a player? Things to work on?
DeCastro: Yeah, there's a lot to work on -- just technique in general. Football is something where you're always chasing perfection. There's a lot I can get better at. Using my hands, being more balanced ... I mean, the list goes on.
In terms of run blocking, where do you think you are right now?
DeCastro: You know, I think I'm good, but as I said before, you can always get better. I think I'm a bit too heavy sometimes, coming off the ball. Just a little too forward, and I need to work on that. But the balance, I'm keeping it up.
What do you do best right now?
DeCastro:I'm aggressive. I like playing football -- I enjoy it. Good balance, good leverage.
How many sacks did you give up last year?
DeCastro:Zero.
How many did you give up in your career?
DeCastro:One that I can think of.
Who was that against?
DeCastro: Brian Price of UCLA, in my freshman year. I set outside, and he came back and countered inside. He sacked Andrew, yeah. Memories [laughs].
What else can you tell us about Andrew Luck?
DeCastro: Where do I start? He's intense. A competitor and a leader in the huddle, inside and out. He does a great job in practice. He's a humble guy, but an extreme competitor at the same time. Leadership in games and practice. He was huge for our team.