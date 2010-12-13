Eagle Trio

Dec 12, 2010 at 06:11 PM

LeSean McCoy rushed for 149 yards against the Cowboys Sunday night.

the Cowboys don't have enough consistency at receiver. Miles Austin caught 20 passes in the first two games. He's got 38 now in the next 11. Teams have figured out to contain Austin, which is forcing the Cowboys to try different ways to get him the ball. Austin had another 26-yard run on a double reverse, giving him two of the five longest rushes of the season, including the longest of 60 yards.

Without Dez in the mix, and opponents able to focus on Austin, the Cowboys just don't have any scary threats in the combination of Williams, Witten and now Sam Hurd and Kevin Ogletree.

The running game continues to be inconsistent. A few nice runs here and there, but overall it's just a mess.

What has been consistent is the offensive line's struggles. I think we saw the difference between the Colts' defense and the Eagles on Sunday night.

All in all, the Cowboys have a pretty good offense with a few talented skill players. What they faced Sunday night was a really good offense with three dynamite skill players.

In the end, it proved to be the difference.

