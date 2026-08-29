Eatman: Sam Howell just took someone's spot

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once and for all, we should put an official end to the notion that the final preseason game is meaningless. It's just not, not for everyone. Sure, most of the Cowboys you're excited about for the season never put on a helmet or shoulder pads. And most of the guys who did play will be released on Sunday, hoping to either get claimed off waivers or re‑signed to the practice squad.

But like always, there are exceptions. On this night, two of them share the same name.

I'm not sure if Sam Williams was already safely on the team, but what he did defensively and on special teams, combined with the unfortunate injury to Marist Liufau, probably locked up a spot. It didn't seem from my viewpoint that Williams was thrilled about playing that deep into the fourth quarter in back‑to‑back preseason games, but he took it out on the offensive line and the quarterback. Williams has a place on this team and will likely be on the game‑day roster in Week 1.

Now, the other Sam was a different story. Sam Howell seemed on the outside of the roster before the game, maybe even before halftime. But one thing working in his favor is the $2 million roster guarantee in his contract. Cutting him, even with the intention of putting him on the practice squad, was still going to cost the team.

However, Howell came in and not only played well but rallied the Cowboys from a 24‑9 deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, thanks to his two touchdown passes and a tough 2‑point conversion run.

Sure, the Cowboys came up short in the end, but the way Howell played, firing beautiful throws across the field, should be enough to keep him around, especially considering the financial element.

Now, I'm sure many of you are wondering why the Cowboys would consider keeping not one but two backup quarterbacks when you hope neither ever has to play. I get that. But someone on the staff reminded me this week of something often overlooked in roster battles: sometimes having both guys in the room is better for everyone. It keeps them hungry and pushes them daily. And if Howell and Joe Milton make this team, both will be there to push Dak, not for playing time, but in practice and meetings, all in an effort to make that quarterback room the best on the team.

So if that's settled, something Jerry Jones even hinted at after the game when he said maybe "we'll keep two backups," then what does that mean for the rest of the roster?

If Howell makes the team, I don't think he takes Milton's job. But he will take a spot from another position group.

So when I look at the rest of the roster, I'm trying to figure out where you go short if quarterback is going long.

Wide receiver? I don't think so. Mingo didn't play, and it seems like it's because he's already done enough. And I can't imagine them cutting Camden Brown. That's six receivers.

Running back doesn't seem like a spot to go light. Jayden Blue and Malik Davis both didn't play, and the Cowboys plan on keeping a fullback, so one way or another, that's four backs.

I could do this with every position. In fact, as I'm writing this, I pulled out the roster and came up with my 53. Honestly, it wasn't that hard. I don't think I was short anywhere, other than maybe linebacker, where I only kept four. Then again, there are really just two inside spots, so having four linebackers isn't out of the question.

But as I've learned over the years, there will always be surprises, and this year won't be an exception.