Eatman: We wanted different … and we got a different Cowboys team in Seattle

SEATTLE – For the last few weeks, all we've been talking about surrounding this team is that … it just feels different. From what they've said, to what they've done personnel-wise, to how they've practiced and competed. But none of that really matters, if it doesn't actually look different.

Only time will tell and it likely won't be this month when we find out for sure. But for the preseason opener, Saturday's showing in Seattle is definitely a good start. I mean, the fact the Cowboys won their first preseason opener since 2017 – Dak's second year in the league if we're counting – is proof alone that things looked different than what we've seen.

Now, it definitely didn't look impressive in the early going. The defense gave up a touchdown on Seattle's first offensive drive. Caleb Downs got the start, but he only played about eight snaps before being pulled. He was out of the lineup when the Seahawks grabbed that early touchdown – which proved to be their only score of the night.

I can promise you this – nobody up here in the press box and probably none of y'all out there watching felt comfortable saying that would be Seattle's only score of the night. We didn't see a shutout after that but that's what happened and it's not like the special teams didn't put them in a bad spot.

A 52-yard punt return in the third quarter – that would've been a touchdown without the hustle tackle from Jonathan Mingo – and then a fumbled punt inside the 5-yard line by Traeshon Holden. But both times, the defense came up strong, with some huge tackles in the red zone that led to a turnover on downs.

One thing I've always said about the preseason games – is you have to be honest about the situation regardless of the outcome. If your team loses, you can give the excuse/reasoning that you didn't play a lot of the starters. But if you win the game, you can't sit here and pound your chest – for the exact same reason.

I say that because there's no reason to get crazy here. Just like after the Rams scrimmage in LA earlier this week. Sure, the Seahawks are the defending champs but that wasn't them. Just like it wasn't the Cowboys that we're going to see all season long as well.

It's preseason. You guys know that. Sure, the Cowboys won the game and it's always better to win than … to not win.

But in a game like this there's always a few takeaways that either need to be corrected or something to build on. Here's a few that came to mind right off the jump:

• I'm going to pat myself on the back for a half-second on this one. I do feel like I was one of the first to jump on the Camden Brown train and now I want to ride in the front. This dude is making the team. Let's go ahead and get rid of his No. 6 right now because he can't and won't wear it because Ezeiruaku has it. So let's start moving him to another number because he's made too many plays – especially these two touchdowns – to not make the team.

• I really liked the way Schotty rotated the players. It's a bit unusual to play your second-best quarterback and your second-best running back in the second half of a preseason game. Usually those guys will start but with Joe Milton and Malik Davis starting the second half, it gave the Cowboys a boost and helped them extend their lead.

• As for that running back competition, I've said it many times – I'm done counting out Davis. He's just the best runner you've got behind Javonte Williams. I know they want Blue and Mafah to be those guys but it's still Davis and has been.

• Don't count out Jonathan Mingo in this receiver mix. Sure, Camden Brown is probably getting a spot but if Mingo is going to play special teams like that, then he's got a shot, too. He made some nice catches on offense but he also saved a touchdown with his hustle on special teams.

• Justin Barron didn't have three interceptions like he did in the Rams scrimmage but he's still all over the place in the passing game. He wasn't the only one as Curtis Robinson had eight tackles and played well, too. Linebacker is an interesting position to sort out.

• Marist Liufau is going to be a hard player to evaluate – as any player who is considered a tweener. On one hand, he's always going to have problems getting off blocks against the bigger tackles and even tight ends, but when he gets the mismatch that favors him, he's got the speed to knife into the backfield. There was a moment in the first quarter where he had two plays in a row that seem to highlight the push-and-pull that will challenge him all season. If anything, he needs to be a special teams demon.

• Oh yeah, Caleb Downs played. It wasn't much – just about eight plays. He started the first series but didn't finish it as he was pulled long before the Seahawks got into the end zone. Eight plays almost matched the amount of words he said to me when I tried to catch him for a quick interview after the game. It was clear he wanted to play a little more but he understands the drill.

• One thing that needs to be cleaned up even more is special teams. Then again, I've learned over the years not to evaluate the special teams too much in the preseason. The units aren't really set and it's just a mixed bag of players trying to fill up the 11 spots on each kicking unit. This game wasn't pretty with a long punt return and a fumbled punt but again, it's not really the guys that will be playing on special teams come September.

• One more on the negative side – 13 penalties for 103 yards is not going to cut it. Again it's preseason and you should expect things to be on the sloppy side. But not to that degree. Penalties have been an issue in recent years and this wasn't a great start in getting that turned around.

All in all, the Cowboys went up to Seattle and got the job done. There were good things, some bad things and even a few great things – such as that one-handed touchdown catch.