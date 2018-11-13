Elliott, Vander Esch Up For Weekly Awards

Nov 13, 2018 at 02:42 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Elliott-Vander-Esch-Up-For-Weekly-Awards-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Fans can vote for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to win weekly NFL awards coming off last Sunday's 27-20 road win over Philadelphia.

Elliott_Ezekiel-HS21

Ezekiel Elliott

#21 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 228 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Elliott is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown, his second-best total of the season.

Vander_Esch_Leighton-HS21

Leighton Vander Esch

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 256 lbs
  • College: Boise State

Vander Esch is up for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week after making a game-high 19 tackles, according to coaches film -- the most ever by a Cowboys rookie linebacker in a single game -- and his first career interception. He also had a critical tackle for a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter that helped lead to an Eagles punt.

Related Content

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Spreading "The Love" This Week

Valentine's Day sparked a special vibe this week.

news

Open Market: Decorating the Cowboys Interior OL

Zack Martin is the unquestionable leader of the interior of the Cowboys offensive line, but free agency options exist to bolster the group and help solidify success in 2023.

news

Mailbag: Steele's Timeline; Tyron At Right Tackle?

What is the timeline for right tackle Terence Steele? Is it logical then to assume Tyron Smith is your right tackle at the start of next season? Any chance Smith becomes this team's swing tackle in 2023?

Advertising