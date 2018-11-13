Elliott, Vander Esch Up For Weekly Awards

FRISCO, Texas – Fans can vote for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to win weekly NFL awards coming off last Sunday's 27-20 road win over Philadelphia.
Elliott is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown, his second-best total of the season.
Vander Esch is up for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week after making a game-high 19 tackles, according to coaches film -- the most ever by a Cowboys rookie linebacker in a single game -- and his first career interception. He also had a critical tackle for a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter that helped lead to an Eagles punt.